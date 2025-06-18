  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 18 | 2025 WNBA season

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 18 | 2025 WNBA season

By Sameer Khan
Published Jun 18, 2025 09:55 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 18 (Credits: Getty)

The Phoenix Mercury head to the Mohegan Sun Arena to take on the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. This is a crucial game for the Sun, who are looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

After beating the Atlanta Dream on June 6, Connecticut has dropped three straight games, with the latest being a 88-71 loss to the Indiana Fever. The Sun will lean on Marina Mabrey (17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds) as they look to grab a much-needed win.

Meanwhile, the Mercury have won their last two games against the Golden State Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces. Phoenix has relied on Satou Sabally, who has hit the ground running in her first season with the team.

also-read-trending Trending

She has been stellar, averaging 20.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Forward Alyssa Thomas has also been key, recording 14.4 points, 9.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun Injury Reports June 18

Phoenix Mercury injury report

The Mercury have two players listed on their injury report for Wednesday. Sami Whitcomb is listed as questionable, as she continues to recover from a knee injury; her participation against the Sun remains in doubt.

Megan McConnell, meanwhile, is out and is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with a knee injury, as announced by the Mercury on June 5.

Connecticut Sun injury report

Leila Lacan remains the only player on the Sun’s injury report. Lacan, who's fulfilling her overseas commitments, isn't expected to join the team until July.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineups and depth charts June 18

Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

The Mercury are expected to start Monique Akoa-Makani, Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, Kathryn Westbeld and Satou Sabally.

Starters

2nd

3rd

Monique Akoa-Makani

Kitija Laksa


Kahleah Copper

Alexa Held


Alyssa Thomas

Natasha Mack


Kathryn Westbeld

Kalani Brown


Satou Sabally

Murjanatu Musa


Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Sun are expected to start Jacy Sheldon, Marina Mabrey, Bria Hartley, Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Starters

2nd

3rd

Jacy Sheldon

Lindsay Allen


Marina Mabrey

Jaelyn Brown


Bria Hartley

Haley Peters


Tina Charles

Kariata Diaby

Aneesah Morrow

O. Nelson-Ododa

Rayah Marshall


About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications