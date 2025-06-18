Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 18 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury head to the Mohegan Sun Arena to take on the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. This is a crucial game for the Sun, who are looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

After beating the Atlanta Dream on June 6, Connecticut has dropped three straight games, with the latest being a 88-71 loss to the Indiana Fever. The Sun will lean on Marina Mabrey (17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds) as they look to grab a much-needed win.

Meanwhile, the Mercury have won their last two games against the Golden State Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces. Phoenix has relied on Satou Sabally, who has hit the ground running in her first season with the team.

Trending

Expand Tweet

She has been stellar, averaging 20.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Forward Alyssa Thomas has also been key, recording 14.4 points, 9.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun Injury Reports June 18

Phoenix Mercury injury report

The Mercury have two players listed on their injury report for Wednesday. Sami Whitcomb is listed as questionable, as she continues to recover from a knee injury; her participation against the Sun remains in doubt.

Megan McConnell, meanwhile, is out and is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with a knee injury, as announced by the Mercury on June 5.

Connecticut Sun injury report

Leila Lacan remains the only player on the Sun’s injury report. Lacan, who's fulfilling her overseas commitments, isn't expected to join the team until July.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineups and depth charts June 18

Expand Tweet

Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

The Mercury are expected to start Monique Akoa-Makani, Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, Kathryn Westbeld and Satou Sabally.

Starters 2nd 3rd Monique Akoa-Makani Kitija Laksa

Kahleah Copper Alexa Held

Alyssa Thomas Natasha Mack

Kathryn Westbeld Kalani Brown

Satou Sabally Murjanatu Musa



Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Sun are expected to start Jacy Sheldon, Marina Mabrey, Bria Hartley, Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Starters 2nd 3rd Jacy Sheldon Lindsay Allen

Marina Mabrey Jaelyn Brown

Bria Hartley Haley Peters

Tina Charles Kariata Diaby Aneesah Morrow O. Nelson-Ododa Rayah Marshall



× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More