Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 18 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury head to the Mohegan Sun Arena to take on the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. This is a crucial game for the Sun, who are looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
After beating the Atlanta Dream on June 6, Connecticut has dropped three straight games, with the latest being a 88-71 loss to the Indiana Fever. The Sun will lean on Marina Mabrey (17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds) as they look to grab a much-needed win.
Meanwhile, the Mercury have won their last two games against the Golden State Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces. Phoenix has relied on Satou Sabally, who has hit the ground running in her first season with the team.
She has been stellar, averaging 20.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Forward Alyssa Thomas has also been key, recording 14.4 points, 9.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun Injury Reports June 18
Phoenix Mercury injury report
The Mercury have two players listed on their injury report for Wednesday. Sami Whitcomb is listed as questionable, as she continues to recover from a knee injury; her participation against the Sun remains in doubt.
Megan McConnell, meanwhile, is out and is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with a knee injury, as announced by the Mercury on June 5.
Connecticut Sun injury report
Leila Lacan remains the only player on the Sun’s injury report. Lacan, who's fulfilling her overseas commitments, isn't expected to join the team until July.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineups and depth charts June 18
Mercury starting lineup and depth chart
The Mercury are expected to start Monique Akoa-Makani, Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, Kathryn Westbeld and Satou Sabally.
Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Sun are expected to start Jacy Sheldon, Marina Mabrey, Bria Hartley, Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.