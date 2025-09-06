  • home icon
  Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips (Sept. 6) | 2025 WNBA season

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips (Sept. 6) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 06, 2025 08:06 GMT
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips (Sept. 6) | 2025 WNBA season.

The Phoenix Mercury look to keep their surge going when they clash with the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. Alyssa Thomas and Co. have already secured a playoff spot, but they’re hoping to keep alive their hopes of a top 2 seed. The Mercury will go all out for a win against an already eliminated team.

Meanwhile, the Sun have a tall task trying to end a three-game losing skid against a streaking opponent. Connecticut has nothing to play for except pride. Led by Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers, the Sun hope to bounce back following an embarrassing 88-64 loss to the Chicago Sky on Wednesday.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Mercury (-769) vs. Sun (+391)

Odds: Mercury (-10.0) vs. Sun (+10.0)

Total: Mercury (o160.5 -111) vs. Sun (u160.5 -111)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun preview

In the last Mercury-Sun meeting, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas led their team to an 82-66 beatdown of Connecticut. The Mercury routed the Sun by leaning on their All-Star duo, who ran rings around one of the worst defenses in the WNBA.

The Sun know what’s at stake, so they can't afford to be complacent against a team with nothing to lose.

For Connecticut, trying to prevent another blowout loss should be its priority. They can do that by concentrating first on their lapses. The Sun should limit their unforced errors to hopefully keep their visitors from running them off the court.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineups

Mercury

G: Monique Akoa Makani | SG: Kahleah Copper | SF: Satou Sabally | PF: Alyssa Thomas | PF: Natasha Mack

Sun

PG: Leila Lacan | SG: Marina Mabrey | SG: Lindsay Allen | PF: Aneesah Morrow | PF: Tina Charles

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun betting tips

In the last meeting between the Mercury and the Sun, Satou Sabally finished with a game-high 23 points. Connecticut has had problems containing her this season, making it likely she will ease past her 14.5 (O/U) points prop.

Marina Mabrey went 0-for-8 against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday. The veteran guard, who had 18 points in her last game against the Mercury, looks to bounce back. Still, going past her 13.5 (O/U) points prop might be tough against a team looking to secure a crucial win.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun prediction

The Mercury have much at stake while the Sun are out of playoff contention. Phoenix likely cruises to a comfortable win that beats the -10.0 spread.

Edited by Michael Macasero
