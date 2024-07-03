Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings injury reports for July 3 | 2024 WNBA season

After a pair of losses last week, both the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings will be looking to bounce back with a win when they go head-to-head on Wednesday. This will be their third matchup of the season, with each splitting 1-1 on their home court.

While everything looks to be in the Mercury’s favor, Nate Tibbetts will be wary of the shocks that the WNBA can throw into the mix, having already suffered a few surprising defeats this season.

The Wings (4-15) are not flirting with the bottom of the league for no reason, with just two wins from their last 10 league games being a cause for concern. The low defensive rating (107.5) and offensive rating (97.6) suggest that defensive frailties and a lack of attacking output coupled with a string of injury problems are the root cause of Wings coach Latricia Trammell’s issues.

The Mercury are certainly feeling good about themselves coming into this game. They hold the sixth seed in the league and boast a (5-5) winning record in their last 10 games, a run that has seen them take wins off title contenders the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx in consecutive matchups before suffering a sudden blip in form.

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts will be eager to get a win on the board without affording to show any complacency at College Park Center.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings injury reports for July 3

Phoenix Mercury injury report for July 3

The Mercury have a few concerns coming into this game, with Charisma Osborne set to miss her third consecutive matchup due to a lower left leg injury. Bec Allen (lower back) and Brittney Griner (personal reasons) are both listed as questionable. However, there is some positive news, as Diana Taurasi is back from a one-game absence due to back soreness and is no longer on the injury report.

Dallas Wings injury report for July 3

The Wings appear to be getting to the bottom of their injury problems, following turmoil at the start of the season as Trammell’s team seemingly picked up injuries in every possible department.

Satou Sabally still leaves a big hole in the roster as she's not expected to return from a shoulder injury for a while. Maddy Siegrest and Jaelyn Brown are also long-term absentees. New addition Oddysey Sims has been a solid contributor off the bench since joining the team.

Meanwhile, Natasha Howard, who missed quite the start of the season due to injury, has played a key role in Dallas' recent upturn in form, leading the team in usage rate with 28.7%.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: Head-to-Head

The two franchises have met 73 times previously, and the Mercury will take a much-needed confidence boost heading into the game, as they have the edge with a 43-30 record. Despite the head-to-head seemingly swinging in the visitors’ favor, the Mercury have not fared too fondly in the last six meetings against Dallas, finding themselves on the winning side of the score-line on just one occasion.

