Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for July 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

Thursday’s WNBA slate features the second clash between the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings.

Phoenix rolls in having won four straight on the road as part of a six-game winning streak, before falling narrowly to the Aces at home 84-81 over the weekend.

Dallas, meanwhile, is riding its strongest stretch of the season, winning four of their last six, the latest a 79-71 victory over the Washington Mystics.

In their first matchup, Wings rookie and No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers exploded for a career-high 35 points, along with six rebounds and four assists. Since then, Bueckers has hit the 20-point mark in four of Dallas’s last six games, fueling their midseason resurgence.

The Mercury have surged offensively over the last seven games, averaging a league-best 90.7 points per game. They’ve also led the WNBA in 3-point shooting, making 12 triples per contest on a blistering 38.4% success rate. That stretch also saw them top the league in offensive rating at 112.8.

Former Wings forward Satou Sabally is thriving in her first year with Phoenix, posting career-best numbers with 19.1 points per game and 8.0 rebounds, all in just 28.1 minutes of action.

Here’s a quick breakdown of Mercury vs. Wings.

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings injury reports

Phoenix Mercury

Murjanatu Musa is listed as questionable with a right ankle injury, per David Veenstra of Desert Wave Media. Lexi Held remains out.

Dallas Wings

Dallas continues to deal with multiple injuries. DiJonai Carrington is doubtful (rib), Arike Ogunbowale is out (thumb), Maddy Siegrist is sidelined and Tyasha Harris is done for the season. Myisha Hines-Allen is questionable.

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings depth charts

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

Phoenix is expected to start Monique Akoa Makani, Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kathryn Westbeld.

Below is their depth chart.

Guard Forward Center Kahleah Copper Alyssa Thomas Kathryn Westbeld Monique Akoa-Makani Satou Sabally Natasha Mack Sami Whitcomb Kalani Brown Kitija Laksa Kiana Williams

Dallas Wings starting lineup and depth chart

Dallas is expected to start Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly, Liatu King and Li Yueru.

Below is their depth chart.

Guard Forward Center Paige Bueckers Liatu King Li Yueru Aziaha James Luisa Geiselsoder JJ Quinerly Teaira McCowan

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at College Park Center in Arlington. Fans can tune in on KFAA, Arizona’s Family Sports, or stream live via WNBA League Pass

