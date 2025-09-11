Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - Sept. 11 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury will be on the road to face the Dallas Wings in one of the four games scheduled for Thursday. It is the fourth matchup between them this season.
The Mercury (27-16) are third in the Western Conference and have won three of its last five games, and have lost their last two games. They were last in action on Tuesday, losing 88-83 at home against the LA Sparks.
Satou Sabally recorded 24 points, five rebounds and one assist, while Alyssa Thomas finished with a triple-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Meanwhile, the Wings (9-34) are bottom in the Western Conference and have lost their last 10 games. Their last game was on Sunday, losing 91-77 on the road against the Sparks.
Paige Bueckers finished with 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists, and Myisha Hines-Allen added 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings game details
The Dream-Sun game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas. The matchup will air on TV on KFAA, AZFamily, and Merc+, and streaming via Fubo.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings betting lines
Moneyline: Mercury (-225) vs. Wings (+180)
Spread: Mercury (-5.0) vs. Wings (+5.0)
Total: (O/U): Mercury (o165.5) -112 vs. Wings (u165.5) -108
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings preview
The Dream and the Sun are evenly split at 5-5 in their last 10 matchups. This season, the Mercury hold a 2-1 record.
Their last meeting was on July 7 at the Footprint Center, home court of Phoenix. The Mercury won the game 102-72, with Sami Whitcomb finishing with 36 points, six rebounds and one assist, while Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists.
Dallas Wings guard JJ Quinerly finished with 18 points, one rebound and five assists, and Bueckers chipped in with 11 points, two rebounds and three assists.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups
Mercury
PG - Kahleah Copper | SG - Monique Makani | SF - Satou Sabally | PF - Alyssa Thomas | C - Natasha Mack
Wings
PG - Grace Berger | SG - Paige Bueckers | SF - Maddy Siegrist | PF - Haley Jones | C - Myisha Hines-Allen
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings betting tips
Alyssa Thomas has an over/under of 15.5 points via Action. She’s averaging 15.7 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.
Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers has an over/under of 19.5 points via Action. She’s averaging 19.1 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings prediction
The Mercury are the bookmaker overwhelming favorites to win this matchup. With a 69.2% win percentage compared to the Sun’s 35.7%.