Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (July 3)

The Dallas Wings host Phoenix Mercury at the College Park Center this Wednesday evening with both sides keen to restore confidence after less-than-pleasing performances last week. Both teams need the win, albeit for completely different reasons, promising a highly competitive game between two sides known for their quality basketball.

The Mercury currently occupy the sixth spot on the table, while the Dallas struggling at the bottom. A barrage of home victories over LA Sparks, New York Liberty and Seattle Storm fill the Mercury with confidence ahead of what is strangely, a difficult test, as the Phoenix side have only come out victors once in the last six meetings between the two sides.

They will be happy to know that their hosts aren't in the greatest form, winning just two of their last 10 games.

Latricia Trammell’s side was applauded for their excellent basketball last season, but it's hardly worked wonders this season. Sitting at the foot of the league table, with only four 19 games this season, the three-time WNBA champions often looked jeopardized by spates of injuries, now every game is a big one as they strive to keep their heads above water. However, with the Wings needing to be ruthless, the outcome of this clash should be an interesting one.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: Injury reports

Phoenix Mercury injury reports for July 3

The Mercury have experienced a bucket load of injuries thus far this season, with the absence of Brittney Griner being labeled a key problem for Nate Tibbetts’ side. Griner is listed as questionable and her status for Wednesday's game remains uncertain. Charisma Osborne is also out through injury whilst Bec Allen faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock in Monday’s clash.

Dallas Wings injury reports for July 3

The Wings have suffered injury problem upon injury problem thus far this season, meaning that one of the strongest squads in the league has become vastly limited. Jaelyn Brown and Satou Sabally have missed the vast majority of the season, with neither ready to return anytime soon. Maddy Siegrest has also been ruled out of this match-up whilst Natasha Howard could make her return to the starting line-up.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: Starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Mercury starting lineups and depth charts

Barring any last-minute changes, the Mercury is likely to start Diana Taurasi, Rebecca Allen (if healthy), Kahleah Copper, and Sophie Cunningham. Natasha Cloud is expected to fill the void left by Brittney Griner's absence.

Guards Forwards Centers Diana Taurasi Rebecca Allen Brittney Griner (Out) Natasha Cloud Natasha Mack

Kahleah Copper Liz Dixon

Sug Sutton Charisma Osborne (Out)

Sophie Cunnigham Morgan Bertsch

Dallas Wings starting lineups and depth charts

Wings head coach Latricia Trammell is expected to start Arike Ogunbowale, Sevgi Uzun, Maddy Siegrist, Monique Billings, and Teaira McCowan.

Guard Forward Center Arike Ogunbowale

Maddy Siegrist

Teaira McCowan

Sevgi Uzun

Lou Lopez Sénéchal

Stephanie Soares

Jacy Sheldon

Monique Billings Kalani Brown

Lou Lopez Sénéchal

Jaelyn Brown (Out) Maddy Siegrist (out)

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: Who to watch?

Over the past few seasons, Arike Ogunbowale has always been described as the 'one to watch' at the College Park Center. She has gone from a useful backup to the first name on the team sheet over the years and is currently averaging 23.7 points per game this season, making her the second most scoring player in the league behind reigning WNBA Finals MVP A’Ja Wilson.

