  Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - August 19 | 2025 WNBA season

Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - August 19 | 2025 WNBA season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 19, 2025 09:09 GMT
WNBA: JUL 14 Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
WNBA: JUL 14 Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty

The Golden State Valkyries will host the Phoenix Mercury at Chase Center in one of five WNBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the third Mercury-Valkyries game of the 2025 season. Phoenix has dominated the regular-season series, winning both games against Golden State.

After dropping Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Dream, the Valkyries (18-16) have slipped to seventh place in the league. To stay alive in the playoff hunt, Golden State must defeat the Mercury (20-13) on Tuesday.

Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Mercury-Valkyries game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET from Chase Center. Fans can watch the game live on AZFamily, KPIX+, KMAX 31, and Merc+. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Valkyries (+230) vs Mercury (-280)

Odds: Valkyries (+6.5) vs. Mercury (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Valkyries -110 (o155.5) vs. Mercury -110 (u155.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries Preview

With 10 games left to play, the Golden State Valkyries face a grueling schedule, with two games each against the Minnesota Lynx and the Mercury and a game against the New York Liberty.

They have surprised everyone this season, setting the record for most wins by an expansion team. However, Golden State’s bid for a playoff spot seems to be falling apart. The team finds itself in seventh, ahead of the Seattle Storm (17-18) in eighth by a game and a half. Any slip-ups during this final stretch could sink their playoff hopes.

The Phoenix Mercury are in a better position, holding the fourth seed, with four games separating them from the Seattle Storm (17-18) in eighth. Expect Phoenix to lean on Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas as they look to make a final push for a playoff spot.

Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineup

Mercury

PG: Kahleah Copper | SG: Monique Akoa-Makani | SF: Natasha Mack | PF: Alyssa Thomas | C: Satou Sabally

Valkyries

PG: Cecilia Zandalasini | SG: Tiffany Hayes | SF: Veronica Burton | PF: Janelle Salaun | C: Temi Fagbenle

Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries Betting Tips

Kahleah Copper’s points total for this game sits at 15.5, which is the same as her scoring average this season. Copper has slipped recently and is averaging 13.4 ppg, shooting 39.1% over her last five games. Consider betting on the under.

Meanwhile, Satou Sabally’s points prop for Tuesday’s game is also set at 15.5, which is less than her season average of 17.1 ppg. Sabally recorded 19 points in her only game against the Valkyries in June. She has also been solid over her last five games, recording 16.4 points, shooting 49.2%. Consider betting on the over.

Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction

The Mercury are favorites to defeat the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Heading into Tuesday’s game, Phoenix has split its last 10 games. Meanwhile, Golden State is 7-3 in its last 10. But the gulf in quality between both sides is too big to overcome with momentum alone.

Our prediction: The Mercury to win

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

