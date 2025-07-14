Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries prediction and betting tips - July 14 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury travel to the Bay Area on Monday to face the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with the first at PHX Arena yielding an 86-77 win for the Mercury.

The two teams are coming off contrasting results. In their last contest, Phoenix defeated the Minnesota Lynx 79-71, while the Valkyries lost 104-102 to the Aces in an entertaining game. The Mercury also boast a better record in the last five games, with three wins and two losses, compared to the Vlakyries' two wins and three losses.

The Mercury (14-6) are second in the standings and are three games behind the Lynx. Meanwhile, Golden State (10-10) is eighth, occupying the final playoff spot.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The game between the Mercury and the Valkyries is scheduled for tip off at 10 p.m. ET. Local fans can follow the game live on KPIX+ 44, KMAX 31, Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports and Merc+ networks.

Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com. Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Phoenix Mercury +1.5 o157.5 (-115) EVEN Golden State Valkyries -1.5 u157.5 (-105) -120

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries preview

The Mercury are high on confidence after beating the table toppers. After back-to-back losses to the Aces and the Wings at the start of the month, they have turned their form around, winning two in a row and will hope to continue this form.

Satou Sabally continues to lead her team in scoring, averaging 19.1 ppg, but is set to miss her third straight game with an ankle injury. Alyssa Thomas will take charge in her absence. She had a 29-point performance in the last game and averages 15.3 points and 9.5 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries have struggled in July. The franchise had a great run in June, winning seven games and losing four but has managed a single win in four games this month. On the road during this stretch, Golden State will return home against the Mercury and will look to begin a positive run.

All-Star Kayla Thornton leads the team in scoring, with 14.8 points per game, and also has the most rebounds, with 7.2 per game. However, her output has dwindled in recent games, with Janelle Salaun, Monique Billings and Veronic Burton taking charge.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries starting lineups

The Mercury's injury list features Satou Sabally (ankle), Lexi Held (chest) and Kahleah Copper (hamstring) and should start with the following players:

Position Starter PG Sami Whitcomb SG Monique Akoa Makani SF Kathryn Westbled PF Alyssa Thomas C Natasha Mack

The Vlakyries' injury list features no players, so they should start the following five players:

Position Starter PG Veronica Burton SG Tiffany Hayes SF Kayla Thornton PF Janelle Salaun C Temi Fagbenle

Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries betting tips

Alyssa Thomas should be the favored pick for bettors from the Mercury roster. The forward will see more of the ball in Copper and Sabaly's absence and offers great odds of -120 for over 15.5 points scored. She had 29 points in her last game and should record a similar score.

Meanwhile, Kayla Thornton should be the favored pick despite her current form. The forward has been scored consistently at Chase Center and offers great odds of -130 for over 13.5 points scored. She's averaging 14.8 points per game.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries prediction

Although the Mercury's current form and rank suggest an easy victory on Monday, the Valkyries won't be pushovers. They have a formidable 7-3 record at home and should pull off an upset at Chase Center.

Our Prediction: The Valkyries to win

