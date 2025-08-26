Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - August 26 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury will be visiting the LA Sparks on Tuesday, Aug. 26, as they look to solidify their place in the WNBA playoffs. The Mercury enters the game as the fourth seed with a 22-14 record, while the Sparks are in the ninth seed with a 17-18 slate.

The Mercury is coming off a win against the Golden State Valkyries, 81-72, on Friday. Meanwhile, the Sparks took down the Dallas Wings, 81-80, in their last game on Saturday.

The game will be happening inside the Crypto Arena in LA and is set to tip off at 10 P.M. Eastern time.

Here is a preview of the Mercury-Sparks game:

Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks Odds

Moneyline: Mercury -180 vs Sparks +152

Spread: Mercury -3.5 vs Sparks +4.5

Total (O/U): Mercury -112 (o178.5) vs Sparks -108 (u178.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks preview and betting tips

The Phoenix Mercury will be relying on forward Satou Sabally, who has been a consistent contributor throughout this season. She is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Sabally had 12 points in their previous game. Bet on her to go under her scoring average once more against the Sparks.

Kahleah Cooper has also been a reliable scorer for the Mercury, averaging 15.4 points in their last 10 games. Bet on her to go over the 15-point mark against the Sparks as the team looks to stay in the top four of the standings.

Meanwhile, the Sparks are led by Dearica Hamby, who is putting up 17.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season. Hamby has been the team's main operator inside the paint. Against Mercury's formidable frontcourt, she may have a hard time. Bet on her to go under 15 points and six rebounds in the game.

Kelsey Plum has been the Sparks' leader, scoring 21.0 points per game in their last 10 matchups. Bet on her to go over 21 points as she is expected to carry the offensive load for the team.

Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks prediction

We predict a win for the Mercury as the Sparks have been inconsistent for most of the season. A win by the Mercury would help them maintain a spot in the top four.

