Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - June 1 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks matchup is one of four WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Mercury (4-2) are currently in second place in the Western Conference, while the Sparks (2-5) have the second-worst record in the West.

Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mercury (+160) vs Sparks (-190)

Spread: Mercury (4.5) vs Sparks (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Mercury -110 (o162.0) vs Sparks -110 (u162.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks preview

Last week, the Mercury won back-to-back games against the Washington Mystics (68-62) and the Chicago Sky (94-89). However, Phoenix's streak came to an end at the hands of the undefeated Minnesota Lynx, who secured a 74-71 victory. Satou Sabally led the way for the Mercury with her double-double performance of 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Sparks have lost their last two games. On Tuesday, they were defeated by the Atlanta Dream 88-82. Then, on Friday, they were blown out by the Las Vegas Aces 96-81. Kelsey Plum had 17 points, three assists, and one steal against her former team.

Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineups

Mercury

PG: Sami Whitcomb | SG: Monique Akoa Makani | SF: Kitija Laksa | PF: Satou Sabally | C:

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Odyssey Sims | SF: Sarah Ashlee Barker | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens

Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks betting tips

Kelsey Plum's point total is set at 20.5, which is below her season average of 24.0 points per game. Plum shot 6-for-19 in the loss to the Aces on Friday.

Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks prediction

The Sparks are slightly favored to win this home game against the Mercury. Though Phoenix defeated LA 89-86 during their first meeting, the Sparks have since forged their identity on offense by becoming the best three-point shooting team in the league. The Mercuery, meanwhile, are 10th in offensive rating, and as such, the Sparks's route to victory could be through outshooting their opposition on Sunday.

