Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts (May 6) | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Phoenix Mercury will open their preseason preparation with a showdown against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday in Sin City. Coach Nate Tibbetts’ team, without former longtime superstars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, will have Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally leading the way. The Mercury hope to start the post-Taurasi era with a win against one of the title favorites.

Meanwhile, the Aces served notice of their intention to challenge for the championship after beating the Dallas Wings 112-78 on Friday. Becky Hammon leaned on her old reliables and new star Jewell Loyd to drub their hapless opponents. Hammon also hopes to see another strong outing from rookie Aaliyah Nye, who had 17 points in her debut.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Injury Report

Phoenix Mercury injury report

Kahleah Copper is iffy because of a back injury. The sweet-shooting guard has reportedly been dealing with the same issue since her stint with the Unrivaled. If she is not cleared to play, her next chance to suit up for the Mercury in the preseason will be on Sunday against the Golden State Valkyries.

Monique Akoa Makani is also questionable due to a knee issue.

Las Vegas Aces injury report

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus will be out of the Aces’ lineup in the opening three months of the season following her pregnancy announcement in April.

Dana Evans is still nursing a left knee injury, an issue that could keep her out of the entire preseason.

Becky Hammon’s frontline took a big hit following Megan Gustafson’s leg injury, which she suffered during practice on Wednesday. The Aces have not given a definite return timeline for the 6-foot-4 center.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Sami Whitcomb Sevgi Uzun Helena Pueyo Anna Makurat Celeste Taylor Shyla Heal Lexi Held Kahleah Copper Kathryn Westbeld Satou Sabally Alexis Prince Natasha Mack Temira Poindexter Alyssa Thomas Kalani Brown Murjanatu Musa

Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Chelsea Gray Aaliyah Nye Harmoni Turner Jackie Young Tiffany Mitchell Deja Kelly Jewell Loyd Crystal Bradford Kiah Stokes Kierstan Bell A'ja Wilson Elizabeth Kitley Queen Egbo

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Key Matchups

Alyssa Thomas vs A’ja Wilson

The 1-on-1 duel between Alyssa Thomas and A’ja Wilson has to be the matchup to watch during the Mercury-Aces tiff in Las Vegas. Wilson, the three-time and reigning MVP, will go up against an elite defender. They will not likely go head-to-head for long stretches, but when they do, it will be the best showdown on both ends on Tuesday.

The Aces can afford a slow night for Wilson, but the Mercury don’t have the same luxury with Thomas. Las Vegas showed on Friday that it is already a well-oiled machine, while new-look Phoenix will likely try to work out chemistry kinks.

Satou Sabally vs Kiah Stokes

Another must-see frontline clash during the Mercury-Aces game will be between Satou Sabally and Kiah Stokes. The German had a solid season in the Unrivaled, but Stokes sat out the offseason.

Stokes, a defensive anchor in the post for Las Vegas, could help her team get the win if she can limit the prolific forward.

