Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - August 21 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury will face the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in one of four WNBA games slated for Thursday. This will be the fourth Mercury-Aces game of the 2025 season. Las Vegas has gotten the better of Phoenix, winning two of their three games so far.This will be a crucial matchup for the playoff picture as the Aces (22-14) hold the fifth position in the league and are tied with the Mercury (21-13) in fourth. Whoever wins on Thursday will take the lead in the standings.Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting TipsThe Mercury-Aces game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. EDT at Chase Center. Fans can watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video, AZFamily, Merc+, and Vegas 34. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.Moneyline: Aces (-125) vs. Mercury (+105)Odds: Aces (-1.5) vs. Mercury (+1.5)Total (O/U): Aces -110 (o171.5) vs. Mercury -110 (u171.5)Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces PreviewThe Las Vegas Aces have won nine of their last 10 games as they look to secure a playoff spot. The team recently met and defeated the Phoenix Mercury in a thrilling game on Friday.The Aces won, 86-83, as A’ja Wilson led the charge with a game-high 30 points on 8-for-16 shooting. She also added 16 rebounds, marking her fifth double-double in the last six games. Jackie Young was also key in the win, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.Meanwhile, the Mercury relied on Satou Sabally, who recorded a team-high 26 points with five rebounds and four assists. Alyssa Thomas also put up quite the effort, finishing with 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Phoenix will need better contributions from the rest of the roster to avoid a repeat of their last game.Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting LineupMercuryPG: Kahleah Copper | SG: Sami Whitcomb | SF: Alyssa Thomas | PF: Natasha Mack | C: Satou SaballyAcesPG: Kierstan Bell | SG: Jackie Young | SF: Chelsea Gray | PF: NaLyssa Smith | C: A’ja WilsonPhoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Betting TipsA’ja Wilson’s points prop for Thursday’s game is set at 24.5, which is a touch above her season average of 22.9 points per game. Although she has been on a roll lately, recording 29.0 points, 14.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in her last five games. Consider betting on the over.Meanwhile, Satou Sabally’s points prop for Tuesday’s game sits at 16.5, which is slightly below her season average of 17.1 points. Sabally has struggled during the final stretch of the season, averaging 15.2 points on 41.9% shooting in her last five games. Consider betting on the under.Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces PredictionThe Las Vegas Aces are favorites to win Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Mercury. A’ja Wilson and Co. have been unstoppable lately and will enter Thursday’s game winning their last eight matchups. With their opponents firing on all cylinders, the Mercury will find it challenging to keep up through four quarters.Our prediction: The Aces to win