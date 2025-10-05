Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips for Oct. 5 | Game 2 of 2025 WNBA Finals

The 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces continue with Game 2 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces are looking to take a 2-0 lead, while the Mercury have a chance to take homecourt advantage before the series shifts to Phoenix.

Alyssa Thomas missed two free throws late in Game 1 that would have given the Mercury the lead. The Aces capitalized for a 89-86 win to get ahead in the WNBA Finals. A'ja Wilson finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Thomas had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Fans can watch Game 2 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on ABC. It's also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are paid subscription platforms. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mercury (+124) vs. Aces (-150)

Spread: Mercury +2.5 (-110) vs. Aces -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): O164.5 (-115), U164.5 (-106)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces Preview

Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals was a pretty close contest, with the Mercury taking a five-point lead at halftime. The two teams continued to battle it out in the second, with the Aces closing the gap in the fourth quarter.

Alyssa Thomas' missed free throws late were huge for Las Vegas, but Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd stole the show off the bench. Evans finished with 21 points, two rebounds and three assists, while Loyd had 18 points and four rebounds.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups

Mercury

G - Kahleah Copper | G - Monique Akoa-Makani | F - Satou Sabally | F - Alyssa Thomas | C - Natasha Mack

Aces

G - Chelsea Gray | G - Kierstan Bell | F - Jackie Young | F - A'ja Wilson | C - NaLyssa Smith

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Tips

Alyssa Thomas has an over/under of 33.5 points+rebounds+assists via FanDuel. Thomas is favored to go UNDER (-125) despite putting up 34 points+rebounds+assists in Game 1. Take the risk, and bet on OVER (-106) for Game 2.

A'ja Wilson is favored to go UNDER (-132) 25.5 points in Game 2 via FanDuel. Wilson scored just 21 points in Game 1, but she's capable of scoring more. Bet on the reigning MVP to go OVER (+102) and score at least 26 points.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces Prediction

The Mercury are the slight underdogs against the Aces for Game 2. They showed they can hang with Las Vegas but need to grow into their run if they want to beat the Aces. The prediction is a win for Las Vegas, with the total going OVER 164.5 points.

