Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | May 6, 2025

The Phoenix Mercury begin their post-Diana Taurasi era on Tuesday when they face the Las Vegas Aces in Sin City. For the first time since 2004, the Mercury will open their preparation without the WNBA legend. Without the three-time champ, newly acquired stars Alyss Thomas and Satou Sabally will lead Phoenix.
Meanwhile, the Aces will try to bag their second preseason win when they play in front of their home fans. A’ja Wilson and Co. whipped the Dallas Wings 112-78 at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame on Friday. After failing in their three-peat bid last year, the Aces look ready to challenge for the championship again.
Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Preview
Once Diana Taurasi called it a career, the Phoenix Mercury had to retool the roster. Brittney Griner’s decision to leave the franchise after 11 years sped up the revamp.
Instead of Taurasi and Griner leading the team, Kahleah Copper and newly acquired stars Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kalani Brown will take over. Coach Nate Tibbetts must have chemistry on top his priority list heading into the new season.
Besides Griner and Taurasi, Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Cloud are gone as well. Tibbetts has to incorporate veteran guards Sevgi Uzun and Sami Whitcomb into a team looking to have another playoff run.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon showed off her team’s chemistry by drubbing the Dallas Wings in their first preseason game. With veterans A’ja Wilson, Kiah Stokes, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray on the roster, the two-time champs played like a well-oiled machine.
Jewell Loyd, acquired in the offseason for Kelsey Plum, seems like a seamless fit. Hammon could give her rookies and training camp invitees a bump in minutes after seeing her core blast the Arike Ogunbowale-led team on Friday.
Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction
Nate Tibbetts called Alyssa Thomas a “basketball wizard” and showed similarities in her game to Diana Taurasi. The Phoenix Mercury coach will lean heavily on the former Connecticut Sun superstar to fast-track the team’s chemistry regardless of the result.
The Las Vegas Aces will likely romp away with a win following their impressive showing in their preseason opener. Las Vegas could stutter if Becky Hammon wants to give the non-regulars a long run. If Hammon leans more on her rookies and second-stringers, Thomas could drag her team to an upset win.