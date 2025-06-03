Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 3 | 2025 Commissioner's Cup

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Mercury travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. This will be their second meeting of the season, with the previous game yielding a 74-71 win for the Lynx. Both teams are undefeated in the Commissioner's Cup, with the Mercury beating the Sparks in their first game, while the Lynx defeated the Golden State Valkyries.
This game promises to be a tight affair, with both teams at the top of the table. The Lynx, alongside the NY Liberty, are the only unbeaten teams in the league and are comfortably in second. Meanwhile, the Mercury are two games behind in fourth and have a similar record to the Atlanta Dream, who are third.
In terms of the Commissioner's Cup table, the Lynx are first but share a similar record with the Mercury, who are third in the standings. The Arizona team has proved to be the Lynx's toughest test this season. The two teams played out an interesting game in May, which saw Minnesota take a slender three-point win.
With the result of this game having a strong implication on the regular season and the Commissioner's Cup tables, both teams will be going all-out for the win. The Lynx, in particular, have more to lose, as a loss will see them lose ground to the Liberty, while the the Mercury and the Atlanta Dream breathe down their necks.
Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineup and depth charts
The Mercury starting five should see Sami Whitcomb and Monique Akoa Makani as the guards, Satou Sabally will be joined by Kathryn Westbled as the forwards, while Murjanatu Musa will be the lone center.
Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineup and depth charts
The return of Napheesa Collier will be a huge plus for the Lynx, as their starting five should see Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams as the starting guards. The forwards should be Napheesa Collier and Bridget Carleton, while Alanna Smith will be the center.
Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Injury Report
Phoenix Mercury Injury Report
The Mercury will be without four players aagainst the Lynx. Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Cooper and Natasha Mack are out with injuries, while Kalani Brown is listed as probable.
Minnesota Lynx Injury Report
According to ESPN, the Lynx enter the game against the Mercury with a fully fit roster.