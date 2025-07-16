Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx prediction and betting tips - July 16 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Phoenix Mercury take the road for another entertaining WNBA game to face the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. It will be one of five games held across the league and the third matchup between the two teams this season.

The Mercury (15-5) are second in the Western Conference and are unbeaten in their last three games. Their previous game was the closely contested 78-77 road win against the Golden State Valkyries on Monday.

Veteran guard DeWanna Bonner recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds and two assists, while forward Alyssa Thomas added 17 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the Lynx (19-4) are first in the Western Conference and have been inconsistent in their last five contests. They have won three of their last five games and are yet to record consecutive wins in that span. Their last game was a 91-78 road win against the Chicago Sky on Monday night.

Star forward Napheesa Collier finished the game with 29 points, three rebounds and five assists, while guard Courtney Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx game details

The Mystics-Sparks game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will air on TV on FDSN, AZFamily and Merc+.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx betting lines

Moneyline: Mercury (+450) vs. Lynx (-600)

Spread: Mercury (+11.0) vs. Lynx (-11.0)

Total (O/U): Mercury (o158.0) -110 vs. Lynx (u158.0) -110

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per the information available at the time of writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx preview

The Lynx have won eight of their last 10 games against the Mercury. Phoenix ended a six-game losing run against Minnesota in their last game on July 9. The Mercury won 79-71 at Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona.

Mercury guard Thomas recorded 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while her Lynx counterpart Williams finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists in a losing effort.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups

Mercury

PG - Monique Makani | SG - Sami Whitcomb | SF - Kathryn Westbeld | PF - Alyssa Thomas | C - Natasha Mack

Lynx

PG - Courtney Williams | SG - Kayla McBride | SF - Napheesa Collier | PF - Bridget Carleton | C - Alanna Smith

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx betting tips

Alyssa Thomas has an over/under of 15.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 15.4 ppg this season. The safe bet here is on the UNDER.

Napheesa Collier, meanwhile, has an over/under of 20.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 23.9 ppg this season. The safe bet here is the OVER.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The Lynx are huge favorites to beat the Mercury. Minnesota has a winning percentage of 85.71%, while Phoenix has an 18.18% win percentage.

