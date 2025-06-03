Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - June 3 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Phoenix Mercury head to Target Center to take on the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday in both teams' second WNBA Commissioner's Cup game. Minnesota and Phoenix won their first games, defeating the Golden State Valkyries and the LA Sparks, respectively.

The Minnesota Lynx beat the Mercury, 74-71, during their last meeting on Friday. despite missing their best player, Napheesa Collier. The Unrivaled MVP is available for Tuesday’s game against Satou Sabally and Co., though.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Mercury-Lynx game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on June 3. Fans can catch the live broadcast of the game via ESPN 3. Alternatively, the game can be streamed live with FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mercury (+490) vs Lynx (-770)

Odds: Mercury (+11.5) vs. Lynx (-11.5)

Total (O/U): Mercury (o156.5 -110) vs. Lynx (u156.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Preview

The Lynx have been perfect to start their season, winning all seven games. It's quite a feat, considering Kayla McBride wasn’t available for four of these games, while Napheesa Collier missed one. Despite the early injury struggles, the Lynx have shown grit to churn out wins and keep their perfect record alive.

Meanwhile, the Mercury have come to life, thanks to their new star duo of Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Sabally recorded 26 points and 11 rebounds in the loss to the Lynx on Friday.

Unfortunately, her teammates let her down, as Sabally was only one of three players to record double-digit points. Having a player of Alyssa Thomas’ quality could’ve changed the outcome of the game, but she will be unavailable on Tuesday.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineup

Lynx

PG: Kayla McBride | SG: Courtney Williams | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Napheesa Collier | C: Alanna Smith

Mercury

PG: Sami Whitcomb | SG: Kitija Laksa | SF: Monique Akoa-Makani | PF: Satou Sabally | C: Kathryn Westbeld

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips

Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier has been on a roll this season, recording 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. While the Mercury has defensive quality on their roster, Collier is expected to surpass her points prop of 22.5 on Tuesday.

Satou Sabally, meanwhile, has been firing on all cylinders this season, averaging 21.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The Mercury need a big game out of her to beat the Lynx on Tuesday. As such, it could pay off to bet on Sabally to surpass her points prop of 21.5.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The Lynx have been undefeated this season and appear stronger than in 2024, when they advanced to the WNBA Finals. While the Mercury are one of the better teams in the league, they could have a tough time against Minnesota and are expected to lose.

Our prediction: The Lynx to win

