Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 23 | Game 2 of 2025 WNBA Semifinals

The Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx are back at it again on Tuesday for Game 2 of their 2025 WNBA Semifinals matchup. The Mercury are looking to steal homecourt advantage, while the Lynx will try to secure a 2-0 lead before heading to Arizona for Game 3.
Game 1 was an entertaining battle between the number one seed and the number four seed. It was a close game from the opening whistle up until the fourth quarter, when the Lynx outscored the Mercury 23-10 in the final period to earn the 82-69 win.
Fans can watch Game 1 of the Mercury-Lynx series on ESPN. It's also available via live stream on the ESPN app and FuboTV, which are both paid subscription platforms. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Mercury (+270) vs. Lynx (-355)
Spread: Mercury +7.5 (-112) vs. Lynx -7.5 (-108)
Total (O/U): U159 (-113), O159 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview
While the first game was close, the Phoenix Mercury had a seven-point lead at halftime. The Minnesota Lynx had a sense of urgency in the second half, which helped them fight back and take the lead. They just worked better in the final period to outlast the Mercury.
Courtney Williams had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Kayla McBride scored 21 points. Napheesa Collier dropped 18 points and nine rebounds. Alyssa Thomas, on the other hand, finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Satou Sabally struggled with her shot.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups
Mercury
G - Kahleah Copper | G - Monique Akoa-Makani | F - Satou Sabally | F - Alyssa Thomas | C - Natasha Mack
Lynx
G - Courtney Williams | G - Kayla McBride | F - Bridget Carleton | F - Napheesa Collier | C - Alanna Smith
Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips
Alyssa Thomas has an over/under of 14.5 points via FanDuel. Thomas has EVEN odds (-130) ahead of Game 2. She had 18 points in the first game and will need to score more if Satou Sabally or DeWanna Bonner can't. Monitor the odds, but it's possibly okay to bet on OVER due to the stakes in Game 2.
Napheesa Collier is favored to go UNDER 21.5 points in Game 2 via FanDuel. Collier went UNDER in Game 2 with just 18 points, so it makes sense to bet on her to score 21 points or less. However, she lost to A'ja Wilson in MVP voting, so she might be out to get a revenge game.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction
The Lynx are favored to beat the Mercury in Game 2 and take a 2-0 series lead. The prediction is a win for Minnesota, with the Phoenix covering the +7.5 spread and the total going OVER 159 points.