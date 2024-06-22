Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Preview & Prediction for June 22 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Minnesota Lynx for the third time this season on Saturday. Phoenix, which won 81-80 in the previous encounter, will be hoping to take a 2-1 lead in the season series. To get the W, the Mercury will have to do it without star center Brittney Griner, who is out with a toe injury.

The Lynx are 8-1 in their last nine games, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Mercury during that stretch. Minnesota is the hottest team in the WNBA right now, with five straight wins. The New York Liberty, which previously owned the best winning streak in the league, were taken down by Phoenix. Napheesa Collier and Co. can’t get complacent versus the Mercury, even if Griner is out.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx: Preview, starting lineup and prediction

Target Center will host the matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx. Bally Sports North and Arizona’s Family Sports will air the game as it happens locally. Streaming is also available via Mercury Live and the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mercury (+180) vs. Lynx (-220)

Spread: Mercury (+5.0) vs. Lynx (-5.0)

Total (O/U): Mercury (o164.0 -110) vs. Lynx (u164.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx: Game preview

In the Mercury’s win against the Lynx early this month, they were boosted by the return of Brittney Griner, who made her debut that night. In limited minutes, she was quite effective, scoring 11 points and hauling down four rebounds. Phoenix will not be with her so somebody has to step up, particularly as the team’s defensive anchor.

Kahleah Copper also had a blistering game, scattering 34 points on 13-for-23 shooting, including 5-for-12 from deep. The Mercury will have a chance to get a repeat win if Copper carries the same touch on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Lynx almost won a game where they shot 9-for-26 from behind the arc. Minnesota leads the WNBA from that range, hitting 40.0% of their shots. If they sniff their average from that distance, they could avenge their loss.

Napheesa Collier had a rough-shooting night in that encounter. Without Griner clogging up the lane in the rematch, she might be able to get cleaner looks and capitalize on them.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - Natasha Mack, G - Diana Taurasi, G - Natasha Cloud, G - Kahleah Copper and G - Rebecca Allen could start for the Phoenix Mercury

Sophie Cunningham will likely be the first off the bench for the Mercury. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan or Liz Dizon could also get consideration if Mack gets into early foul trouble.

F - Bridget Carleton, F - Alanna Smith, F - Napheesa Collier, G - Kayla McBride and G - Courtney Williams will open the game for the Minnesota Lynx

Dorka Juhasz, who had an impressive game against the New York Liberty two nights ago, might be the first reserve to play with the starters.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx: Prediction

Brittney Griner’s absence will be felt significantly. Before she returned from a toe injury, the Phoenix Mercury were 3-4. With her anchoring both ends of the floor, the team is 5-3. Expect the Minnesota Lynx to take advantage of unavailability.

Minnesota will also be at home, where it has lost just once this season. The Lynx are likely rolling to another victory against the spread versus the Mercury.

Also read: "I missed a layup" - Self-deprecating Diana Taurasi lays bare reality of being dubbed GOAT and life as WNBA's elder