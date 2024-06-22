Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 22)

As the WNBA season rages on, the rush to pick up as many wins as possible continues with another full weekend of exciting fixtures ahead. A high-flying Minnesota Lynx side sitting atop the WNBA Western Conference will look to extend their unbeaten run to six games when they take on Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

An 81-80 defeat against the Mercury on June 7 ignited an unbeaten run of five games with wins over the Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces, LA Sparks, Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream. Most significantly, though, the Lynx hold a 9-2 record against Western Conference teams and are averaging 85.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, Mercury has seen a variety of performances throughout the season, but their displays have no doubt improved in both consistency and quality in recent weeks, with Brittney Griner’s return evidently having a huge effect on the squad.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: Injury reports

Phoenix Mercury injury reports June 22

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts has no new injury worries, with Sug Sutton being the only absentee from the squad. The 23-year-old forward is getting closer to a return following her knee issue.

Minnesota Lynx injury reports June 22

Diamond Miller remains out for the Twin Cities side, but apart from that, it's a largely fully-fit squad for Cheryl Reeve to choose from.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: Starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

The Mercury are likely starting with Diana Taurasi, Natasha Cloud, Rebecca Allen, Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner.

Guards Forwards Centers Diana Taurasi Rebecca Allen Brittney Griner Natasha Cloud Natasha Mack Kahleah Copper Liz Dixon Sug Sutton (out) Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Sophie Cunnigham Morgan Bertsch

Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart

The Lynx's starting lineup is expected to include Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith, Bridget Carleton and Courtney Williams.

Guards Forwards Centers Olivia Epoupa Bridget Carleton Alanna Smith Natisha Hiedeman Napheesa Collier Kayla McBride Dorka Juhasz Courtney Williams Diamond Miller (Out) Alissa Pilli Cecilia Zandalasini





Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: Key players

Napheesa Collier vs Kahleah Copper

Kahleah Copper has been a fantastic addition to the Mercury since arriving earlier this year. She is Mercury’s top scorer with 23.5 points per game this season.

If the Lynx are to win this game, Napheesa Collier will need to be at her best against the Mercury's defense. Collier, who averages 20.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, leads the Lynx in both scoring and rebounding. Additionally, she tops the team in steals with an average of 2.4 steals per game.