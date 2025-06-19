Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 19 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury will be on the road to face the New York Liberty on Thursday at Barclays Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. New York is second in the standings with a 10-1 record, while Phoenix is third with a 9-4 record.

The Mercury are on a three-game win streak and have won seven of their past 10 games. They most recently defeated the Connecticut Sun 83-75 on Wednesday and will play the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday. Alyssa Thomas led the team with 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, while Natasha Mack added 14 points as well off the bench.

The Liberty last played on Tuesday and got a 86-81 win against the Atlanta Dream. New York did a great job of bouncing back from a 102-88 loss — its first of the season — to the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

The defending champions have looked the part so far and are one of the early title favorites. In Tuesday’s win, Sabrina Ionescu led the team with 34 points, while Breanna Stewart had 23 points.

The ⁠⁠Mercury vs Liberty regular-season game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT at Barclays Center. The game will be broadcast nationally on Prime Video, while Fox 5 New York, Liberty Live (Livestream) and Arizona's Family Sports will provide local coverage. Fans can also watch the game on demand on WNBA League Pass after it ends.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Injury reports

Phoenix Mercury injury report

The Mercury are without Kahleah Copper (left knee injury management) and Megan McConnell (knee). Sami Whitcomb is probable to play with elbow and knee injuries.

New York Liberty injury report

The Liberty are without Leonie Fiebich who is with the German team for EuroBasket.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Starting lineups and depth chart

Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the probable starting lineups and depth charts.

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

Phoenix coach Nate Tibbetts should start:

PG: Monique Akoa Makani SG: Alyssa Thomas SF: Natasha Mack PF: Satou Sabally C: Kathryn Westbeld

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Monique Akoa Makani Kitija Laksa SG Alyssa Thomas Alexa Held SF Natasha Mack Haley Jones PF Satou Sabally Kalani Brown C Kathryn Westbeld Murjanatu Musa



New York Liberty starting lineup and depth chart

New York coach Sandy Brondello should start:

PG: Natasha Cloud SG: Sabrina Ionescu SF: Nyara Sabally PF: Breanna Stewart C: Jonquel Jones

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Natasha Cloud Marquesha Davis Rebekah Gardner SG Sabrina Ionescu Marine Johannes Jaylyn Sherrod SF Nyara Sabally Isabelle Harrison PF Breanna Stewart Kennedy Burke C Jonquel Jones



