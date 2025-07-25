  • home icon
  Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips (July 25) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 25, 2025 08:15 GMT
Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips (July 25) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Phoenix Mercury will start a brutal five-game road trip on Friday with a showdown against the New York Liberty. Phoenix hopes to end a two-game losing skid when it faces the defending WNBA champion. Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally, who returned from an ankle injury, will lead the Mercury.

Meanwhile, the streaking Liberty will try to extend their winning run to five games when they clash with their visitors. The return of defensive anchor and 2024 WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones have given them a major boost, making them favorites against the Mercury.

also-read-trending Trending

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Mercury (+192) vs. Liberty (-294)

Odds: Mercury (+5.0 -102) vs. Liberty -5.0 -141)

Total (O/U): Mercury (o169.5 -110) s. Liberty (u169.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty preview

The Mercury have to be wary of a slow start when they take on the Liberty at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream, the Mercury’s lethargic start proved costly.

The Mercury are healthy, but they must avoid a stuttering start when they host the red-hot defending champs.

Meanwhile, the Liberty look to continue riding on Jonquel Jones’ impressive two-way play. The 6-foot-6 center scattered 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals in the win against the Fever Tuesday after a long injury layoff. With Jones back to anchor the roster, New York’s previously top-rated defense could return to its elite form.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty predicted starting lineups

Mercury

PG: Sami Whitcomb | SG: Kathryn Westbeld | SG: Kahleah Copper | PF: Satou Sabally | PF: Alyssa Thomas

Liberty

PG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Breanna Stewart | C: Jonquel Jones

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty betting tips

Jonquel Jones showed little rust in her return from an ankle injury. After her impressive performance against the Fever, Jones could blow past her 12.5 (O/U) points prop versus the Mercury.

Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb is shooting 37.0% from deep this season. She has made at least two 3-pointers in her past three games. The point guard went 3-for-8 on Wednesday against the Atlanta Dream. Whitcomb could top her 1.5 (O/U) prop for 3-pointers made.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty prediction

The Mercury struggled before the All-Star break, an issue that continued when action resumed on Wednesday. Against the in-form Liberty, which saw the return of defensive aces Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich, Phoenix could suffer its third straight loss and fail to cover the +5.0 spread.

