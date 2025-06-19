Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - June 19 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Thursday. This is the first time that these two teams are squaring off against each other in the 2025 season and, if their impressive win-loss records offer any indication, the battle inside Barclays Center will turn out to be a thrilling affair.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mercury (+500) vs Liberty (-700)

Spread: Mercury (+11) vs Liberty (-11)

Total (O/U): Mercury -110 (o162.0) vs Liberty -110 (u162.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty preview

Heading into this game, the Mercury are riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak. On Wednesday, Phoenix won their third consecutive game by overcoming the Connecticut Sun 83-75. Starting forward Alyssa Thomas and reserve guard scored 14 points apiece in this road win.

Meanwhile, the Liberty bounced back from their first loss of the season by defeating the Atlanta Dream 86-81 on Tuesday. In this game, Sabrina Ionescu went off for 34 points, making 12 of her 20 attempts from the field and going 50% from beyond the arc.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty predicted starting lineups

Mercury

PG: Monique Akoa Makani | SG: Kahleah Copper | SF: Alyssa Thomas | PF: Satou Sabally | C: Kathryn Westbeld

Liberty

PG: Sabrina Ionescu | SG: Natasha Cloud | SF: Breanna Stewart | PF: Nyara Sabally | C: Jonquel Jones

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty betting tips

Satou Sabally's point total is set at 20.5, which is above her season average of 19.9 points per game. In the win over the Sun, Sabally had just 12 points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Breanna Stewart's point total is set at 18.5, which is below her season average of 19.8 points per outing. Against the Dream on Tuesday, Stewie was New York's second leading scorer with her 23-point performance.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty prediction

New York is favored to win this home game against Phoenix. The defending champions continue to wield the best defensive rating in the league, and as such, the Liberty are expected to seal the deal in their matchup with the Mercury at Barclays Center.

