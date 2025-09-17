Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 17 | Game 2 of 2025 WNBA Playoffs First Round

Game 2 of the first round series between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty is on Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The defending champions could sweep the Mercury and qualify for the semifinals.

The Liberty outlasted the Mercury at the PHX Arena in Game 1, beating the No. 4 seed 76-69 in overtime. Natasha Cloud led the way with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Breanna Stewart finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Stewart suffered a right knee injury late in overtime and had to sit out the final two minutes of the game.

Fans can watch Game 2 of the Mercury-Liberty series on ESPN. It's also available via live stream on the ESPN app, which is a paid subscription platform. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mercury (+125) vs. Liberty (-145)

Spread: Mercury +2.5 (-110) vs. Liberty -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mercury, u159.5 (-110), Liberty , o159.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty Preview

The Mercury are looking to force Game 3 back at home after letting the game get away on Sunday. The Liberty have a chance to finish things off, though there is uncertainty surrounding Breanna Stewart. The two-time WNBA MVP is listed as questionable due to a right knee injury.

Coach Sandy Brondello told reporters on Tuesday that Stewart didn't participate in practice and is considered a game-time decision for Game 2. If "Stewie" doesn't get cleared, players such as Kennedy Burke, Nyara Sabally and Isabelle Harrison will need to step up.

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups

Mercury

G - Kahleah Copper | G - Monique Akoa-Makani | F - Satou Sabally | F - Alyssa Thomas | C - Natasha Mack

Liberty

G - Sabrina Ionescu | G - Natasha Cloud | F - Leonie Fiebich | F - Breanna Stewart | C - Jonquel Jones

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty Betting Tips

Alyssa Thomas is favored to go UNDER (-128) 33.5 points+rebounds+assists via FanDuel. Thomas is a walking triple-double, so bet on Thomas to drop another one in Game 2 and go OVER (-104).

Sabrina Ionescu has an over/under of 18.5 points via FanDuel. Ionescu is favored to go UNDER (-125) against Phoenix. Bet on the Liberty star to score 18 points or less in Game 2.

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty Prediction

The Liberty are the slight favorites to win the game since they have homecourt advantage. However, Breanna Stewart's health is a big factor, and it's unlikely that she'll be 100% recovered for Game 2. The prediction is a win for Phoenix, with the total going over 159.5 points.

