Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm prediction and betting tips - Aug. 17 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury will be on the road to face the Seattle Storm in one of five games scheduled for Sunday. It is the fourth matchup between them this season.

Ad

The Mercury (19-13) are second in the Western Conference and have won three of their last five games. They were last in action on Friday, losing 86-83 at home against the Las Vegas Aces.

Forward Satou Sabally recorded 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Kahleah Copper had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, the Storm (17-17) are fifth in the Western Conference and have won once in their last five games. They were last in action on Friday, winning 80-78 on the road against the Atlanta Dream.

Ad

Trending

Veteran guard Skylar Diggins-Smith finished with 21 points, three rebounds and 11 assists, and Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm game details

The Mercury-Storm game is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The matchup will air on TV on AZFamily, CW Seattle, KOMO 4, and Merc+ and streaming via Fubo.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm betting lines

Ad

Moneyline: Mercury (-115) vs. Storm (-105)

Spread: Mercury (-1.0) vs. Storm (+1.0)

Total: (O/U): Mercury (o164.5) -110 vs. Storm (u164.5) -110

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm preview

The Seattle Storm have a better record, 8-2, in their last 10 matchups. The Storm this season are 2-1 against the Mercury.

Their last matchup was on June 7. The Storm won the game 89-77, with Diggins-Smith recording 26 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Sabally finished with 22 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Ad

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups

Dream

PG - Alyssa Thomas | SG - Satou Sabally | SF - Kahleah Copper | PF - Monique Makani | C - Natasha Mack

Storm

PG - Nneka Ogwumike | SG - Gabby Williams | SF - Erica Wheeler | PF - Skylar Diggins-Smith | C - Ezi Magbegor

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm betting tips

Alyssa Thomas has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 16.1 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike has an over/under of 16.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.2 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Mercury vs. Storm prediction

The game is predicted to be very close and evenly contested. The Mercury have a winning percentage of 53.5%, while Seattle has a 51.2% win percentage. Take the Storm to just about get over the line and win this one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More