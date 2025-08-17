Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm prediction and betting tips - Aug. 17 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury will be on the road to face the Seattle Storm in one of five games scheduled for Sunday. It is the fourth matchup between them this season.
The Mercury (19-13) are second in the Western Conference and have won three of their last five games. They were last in action on Friday, losing 86-83 at home against the Las Vegas Aces.
Forward Satou Sabally recorded 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Kahleah Copper had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Meanwhile, the Storm (17-17) are fifth in the Western Conference and have won once in their last five games. They were last in action on Friday, winning 80-78 on the road against the Atlanta Dream.
Veteran guard Skylar Diggins-Smith finished with 21 points, three rebounds and 11 assists, and Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and eight rebounds.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm game details
The Mercury-Storm game is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The matchup will air on TV on AZFamily, CW Seattle, KOMO 4, and Merc+ and streaming via Fubo.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm betting lines
Moneyline: Mercury (-115) vs. Storm (-105)
Spread: Mercury (-1.0) vs. Storm (+1.0)
Total: (O/U): Mercury (o164.5) -110 vs. Storm (u164.5) -110
Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm preview
The Seattle Storm have a better record, 8-2, in their last 10 matchups. The Storm this season are 2-1 against the Mercury.
Their last matchup was on June 7. The Storm won the game 89-77, with Diggins-Smith recording 26 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Sabally finished with 22 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups
Dream
PG - Alyssa Thomas | SG - Satou Sabally | SF - Kahleah Copper | PF - Monique Makani | C - Natasha Mack
Storm
PG - Nneka Ogwumike | SG - Gabby Williams | SF - Erica Wheeler | PF - Skylar Diggins-Smith | C - Ezi Magbegor
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm betting tips
Alyssa Thomas has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 16.1 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.
Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike has an over/under of 16.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.2 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.
Mercury vs. Storm prediction
The game is predicted to be very close and evenly contested. The Mercury have a winning percentage of 53.5%, while Seattle has a 51.2% win percentage. Take the Storm to just about get over the line and win this one.