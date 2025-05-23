Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm will clash on Thursday, the second time the two teams will meet in a week. Phoenix pulled off a surprise by beating Seattle 81-59 on Saturday despite announcing Kahleah Copper’s left knee surgery a few hours before tip-off. Without the sweet-shooting guard, the Mercury will again lean on Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, who had auspicious debuts for their new team.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Storm will try to avenge their season-opening loss to the Mercury on Saturday. Skylar Diggins and Co. bounced back with a 79-71 win over the Dallas Wings four nights ago, but they are still raring to even the score with Phoenix.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mercury (+200) vs. Storm (-245)

Odds: Mercury (+6.0) vs. Storm (-6.0)

Total (O/U): Mercury (o158.5 -110) vs. Storm (u158.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm preview

Ad

The Phoenix Mercury lost the turnover battle against the Seattle Storm 17-13 but still dominated the first encounter. They did it by moving the ball, hustling for rebounds and shooting the ball well enough to cause the Storm problems.

Still, the Mercury must ensure they don’t cough up the ball too many times or the result could be different in the rematch.

The Storm had no answer for Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. The new Mercury duo combined for 47 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in their debut versus Seattle.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Without Kahleah Copper, Phoenix will likely lean again on the versatile forwards, making it crucial for the Storm to slow down the duo.

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups

Mercury

PG: Sami Whitcomb | SG: Monique Akoa Makani | SF: Kathryn Westbeld | PF: Satou Sabally | PF: Alyssa Thomas

Storm

PG: Skylar Diggins | SF: Alysha Clark | SF: Gabby Williams | SF: Nneka Ogwumike | PF: Ezi Magbegor

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm betting tips

Ad

Satou Sabally has been lights out since donning the Mercury uniform. The German international is averaging 26.5 points per game this season. She could likely sustain her output in the rematch against the Storm and hit the over in her 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

Like Sabally, Skylar Diggins has been superb in the opening two games of the season for the Storm. The veteran guard is averaging 21.0 PPG, making it likely she will get past her 18.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm prediction

The injury-riddled Mercury are unbeaten behind Thomas, Sabally and a stellar defense that is second in the WNBA in defensive rating. They are underdogs in the rematch in the Storm, but they could pull another upset or cover the +6.0 spread if they lose.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More