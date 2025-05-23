Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm will clash on Thursday, the second time the two teams will meet in a week. Phoenix pulled off a surprise by beating Seattle 81-59 on Saturday despite announcing Kahleah Copper’s left knee surgery a few hours before tip-off. Without the sweet-shooting guard, the Mercury will again lean on Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, who had auspicious debuts for their new team.
Meanwhile, the Storm will try to avenge their season-opening loss to the Mercury on Saturday. Skylar Diggins and Co. bounced back with a 79-71 win over the Dallas Wings four nights ago, but they are still raring to even the score with Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Mercury (+200) vs. Storm (-245)
Odds: Mercury (+6.0) vs. Storm (-6.0)
Total (O/U): Mercury (o158.5 -110) vs. Storm (u158.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm preview
The Phoenix Mercury lost the turnover battle against the Seattle Storm 17-13 but still dominated the first encounter. They did it by moving the ball, hustling for rebounds and shooting the ball well enough to cause the Storm problems.
Still, the Mercury must ensure they don’t cough up the ball too many times or the result could be different in the rematch.
The Storm had no answer for Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. The new Mercury duo combined for 47 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in their debut versus Seattle.
Without Kahleah Copper, Phoenix will likely lean again on the versatile forwards, making it crucial for the Storm to slow down the duo.
Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups
Mercury
PG: Sami Whitcomb | SG: Monique Akoa Makani | SF: Kathryn Westbeld | PF: Satou Sabally | PF: Alyssa Thomas
Storm
PG: Skylar Diggins | SF: Alysha Clark | SF: Gabby Williams | SF: Nneka Ogwumike | PF: Ezi Magbegor
Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm betting tips
Satou Sabally has been lights out since donning the Mercury uniform. The German international is averaging 26.5 points per game this season. She could likely sustain her output in the rematch against the Storm and hit the over in her 23.5 (O/U) points prop.
Like Sabally, Skylar Diggins has been superb in the opening two games of the season for the Storm. The veteran guard is averaging 21.0 PPG, making it likely she will get past her 18.5 (O/U) points prop.
Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm prediction
The injury-riddled Mercury are unbeaten behind Thomas, Sabally and a stellar defense that is second in the WNBA in defensive rating. They are underdogs in the rematch in the Storm, but they could pull another upset or cover the +6.0 spread if they lose.