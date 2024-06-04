Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 4)

Tonight's WNBA slate of games features the Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm showdown, with both vying for a coveted spot in the top 8 of the standings.

After snapping a four-game losing streak with a commanding 87-68 victory over the LA Sparks, the Mercury, led by Kahleah Copper, Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud, are eager to continue their momentum.

Copper boasts impressive stats, averaging 22.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while Taurasi contributes 17.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, and Cloud adds 12.3 points, 7.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

However, standing in their way is the red-hot Seattle Storm, riding high on a four-game winning streak.

Trending

Jewell Loyd has been a standout performer for the Storm, averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith have also been instrumental, with Ogwumike posting 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and Diggins-Smith contributing 14.4 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Storm center Ezi Magbegor has also been a force in the paint, averaging 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm: Injury reports

Phoenix Mercury injury report for June 4

The Phoenix Mercury are missing two players who are not with the team: Bec Allen, who is undergoing concussion protocol, and Brittney Griner, sidelined due to a left toe injury.

Seattle Storm injury report for June 4

In contrast, the Seattle Storm are entering the game with a clean bill of health. The team reported that all players are ready and available to participate.

Expand Tweet

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm: Starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

The Mercury are expected to start Natasha Cloud G, Diana Taurasi SG, Cadie Cunningham F, Kahleah Copper F and Natasha Mack C.

Guards Forwards Centers Diana Taurasi Rebecca Allen (out) Brittney Griner (out) Natasha Cloud Natasha Mack Kahleah Copper Liz Dixon Sug Sutton Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Sophie Cunnigham Morgan Bertsch

Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart

The Storm are expected to start Skylar Diggins-Smith PG, Jewell Loyd SG, Nneka Ogwumike F, Victoria Vivians F and Ezi Magbegor C.

Guards Forwards Centers Jewell Loyd Nneka Ogwumike Ezi Magbegor Skylar Diggins-Smith Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Mercedes Russell Victoria Vivians Jordan Horston Sami Whitcomb Kiana Williams

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm: Can the Mercury douse the red-hot Storm?

The Phoenix Mercury (4-5) are seeking a significant victory against the Seattle Storm (5-3).

Currently, the Mercury are being outscored by their opponents by an average of 4.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Storm are dominating their opponents, outscoring them by 4.2 points per game and outrebounding them by 1.7 rebounds per game.

The Storm have also been dominant in defense, boasting averages of 10.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game.