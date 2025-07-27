Phoenix Mercury vs Washington Mystics prediction and betting tips - July 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury will travel east on Sunday to face the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. This will be the second meeting between them this season, with the first game yielding a 68-62 win for the Mercury.

Ad

Both teams enter this game with contrasting results. The Mercury suffered an 89-76 loss to the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center, while the Mystics earned a 69-58 win over the Seattle Storm at home. These results also reflect their record in their last 10 games, with the Mystics winning six and losing four. Meanwhile, the Mercury reflects a 5-5 record.

In terms of the standings, the Phoenix Mercury (15-9) are No. 3 despite their losses and are six games behind the Minnesota Lynx. Alternatively, the Mystics (12-12) are No. 7 in the standings and are in the heart of a playoff battle.

Ad

Trending

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The inter-conference game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics is scheduled for tip-off at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on the Monumental Sports, Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports and Merc+ networks.

Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass. Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Ad

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Phoenix Mercury -7.5 o164.5 (-105) -300 Washington Mystics +7.5 u164.5 (-115) +250

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics preview

The Phoenix Mercury enters this game on the back of a three-game losing streak, which is their worst stretch of the season so far. Losing to the Minnesota Lynx before the All-Star break, the Mercury have continued this ill-form losing to the Atlanta Dream and the NY Liberty in their last two games.

Ad

All-Star forward Satou Sabally continues to lead the team in scoring. She is averaging 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while playing 20 of the team's 24 games this term. Additionally, Alyssa Thomas has played her role this season, too, with the forward recording 15.1 points, 9.4 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game.

On the other hand, the Washington Mystics broke their two-game losing streak with a win against the Storm on Saturday. They will host a Western Conference team in back-to-back games and will hope to exact a similar result against the Mercury.

Ad

Britteny Sykes is the leading scorer for the Mystics this season. The guard averages 16.8 points and 4.5 assists per game. Furthermore, rookie Sonia Citron has had huge contributions to the team in her debut campaign, recording 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics predicted starting lineups

The Phoenix Mercury enters the game with a healthy roster and should start with the following players:

Ad

Position Starter PG Monique Akoa Makani SG Kahleah Cooper SF Satou Sabally PF Alyssa Thomas C Natasha Mack

Ad

The Mystics' injury report features Aaliyah Edwards and Georgia Amoore and should start with the following players:

Position Starter PG Sug Sutton SG Brittney Sykes SF Sonia Citron PF Kiki Iriafen C Shakira Austin

Ad

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics betting tips

Alyssa Thomas should be the favored pick from the Mercury against the Mystics. The forward has enjoyed scoring in recent games and recorded 20 points against the Liberty. She offers odds of -102 for 13.5 points scored, which is a great return according to her current form.

For the Mystics, Brittney Sykes should be the top pick as the guard continues to impress. She offers odds of -120 for over 13.5 points scored and currently averages 17.1 points per game.

Ad

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics predictions

Although the Mystics hold the home advantage in this game, the Mercury will prove to be a tough opposition. Despite their recent run of form, Phoenix should be considered the favorite to win and is backed by oddsmakers, too.

Our prediction: Mercury Win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More