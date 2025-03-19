"Picking UConn to go all this way": Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird make feelings known on March Madness with bracket challenge

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are two of the WNBA's most decorated players who enjoyed successful careers that spanned two decades heading into the 2000s. Both began their domination of the women's game during their time at UConn, and their loyalty to the Huskies still prevails, with both stars picking UConn to win it all in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Bird and Taurasi, who won March Madness together in 2002, have vested their faith in Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies despite the Huskies not being a No.1 seed.

"No surprise which team I'm picking this #MarchMadness," Sue Bird posted on Wednesday as she picked her alumnus to top South Carolina in the title game.

Sue Bird's prediction for the 2025 edition of March Madness - Source: Instagram_@sbird10

"I'm picking UConn to go all the way this #MarchMadness," Diana Taurasi wrote as her prediction mirrored Bird's prediction of a UConn-South Carolina matchup in the final.

Ad

Trending

Diana Taurasi's prediction for the 2025 NCAA Tournament - Source: Instagram_@dianataurasi

With both WNBA legends placing their bets on UConn, the pressure on Paige Buckers is bound to be incredible, heading into her last tournament. Will the Huskies add another tournament to their chest after getting the backing of their great alumnus?

Ad

Sue Bird picked the UConn Huskies as champions in her 2024 Tournament bracket, too

Sue Bird, who retired from the WNBA in 2022, has actively rooted for UConn in the NCAA Tournament each year and picked her alma mater to win it all in 2024, too.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, their tournament run came to an end against Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Final Four, with South Carolina eventually winning it all.

Ad

Caitlin Clark and her Iowa team in their win against UConn in the 2024 Final Four - Source: Getty

In fact, Sue Bird's predictions for the Final Four in 2024 were almost entirely wrong with UConn being the only team from her bracket to make it to the Final Four stage. Bird's predictions saw Houston, Kansas and Arizona joining the Huskies in the Final Four when, in reality, NC State, South Carolina and Iowa made it through.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Seattle Storm legend will be hoping that her 2025 bracket plays out better, as she takes the role of UConn cheerleader once again, rooting with utmost faith in her alma mater's abilities to return to the top of the women's collegiate game again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback