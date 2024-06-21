“Reminder of why I’d choose you”- Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle shares heartfelt message on couple’s 6th anniversary with montage of old pics 

On Thursday, Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle shared a heartfelt message for the Phoenix Mercury star on the couple's sixth anniversary. Cherelle shared a montage of old pictures and videos, along with the caption:

"Happy 6th Anniversary baby! Since you popped it off with the college oldies … I decided to follow your lead with some archives! Looking back at these memories is a reminder of why I’d choose you over and over again! You keep a smile on my face and you’re literally present for any and everything! Lol I love you so much 🤍".

Brittney and Cherelle first met while they were students at Baylor University in Texas which they attended between 2009 and 2013. However, they didn't start dating until years later, after the nine-time WNBA All-Star split with her former wife, Glory Johnson.

Brittney proposed to Cherelle in August 2018 and the pair got married on June 18, 2019. The couple have often gushed over each other on social media and commemorate their relationship milestones.

Brittney Griner recently made her return to the WNBA after dealing with a fractured toe on her left foot. She recorded 11 points, four rebounds and one assist on her return to contribute to the Phoenix Mercury's 81-80 victory against the Minnesota Lynx on June 7.

Brittney Griner "can't wait to go" to 2024 Paris Olympics

Brittney Griner is set to represent the USA for the third time on the Olympic stage ahead of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. The former WNBA champion addressed the media after the release of the Olympic roster and shared her thoughts regarding what it meant to be selected.

“You’re representing your country," Griner said. "You’re on the highest stage. It doesn’t get any higher than that. … Anytime we get to put on the red, white, and blue, USA across our chest, you know we’re gonna get every country’s best shot. … You’re just playing for so much more. I can’t wait to go.”

Brittney Griner will be joined by Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Cooper, Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young in the USA roster for the Olympics.

Team USA will look to clinch its eighth straight Olympic gold this summer since first winning it in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.