Rose BC vs Laces BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 3 | Unrivaled 2025

The Rose BC face the Laces BC on Monday for their third and final encounter in the Unrivaled 3x3 league regular season. Both teams are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing season series.

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST at Wayfair Arena in Miami and will be televised nationally on TNT.

Rose BC vs Laces BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Rose BC roster

Led by Chelsea Gray, the Rose basketball club boasts a fierce mix of experienced veterans and young talent:

Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

Brittney Sykes (Washington Mystics)

Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

Azura Stevens (LA Sparks)

Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever)

Ariel Atkins (Chicago Sky - Relief Player Contract)

The Rose are expected to use a starting lineup of Angel Reese (F), Chelsea Gray (G) and Lexie Hull (G) for the upcoming matchup.

Guard Forward Center Chelsea Gray Angel Reese Azura Stevens* Lexie Hull

Kahleah Copper*

Brittney Sykes

Azura Stevens* Ariel Atkins





Laces BC roster

Meanwhile, the Laces Basketball Club is led by Alyssa Thomas and features a roster that combines experience, versatility and dominance:

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Tiffany Hayes (Golden State Valkyries)

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Kate Martin (Golden State Valkyries)

Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury)

Stefanie Dolson (Washington Mystics)

Natisha Hiedeman (Minnesota Lynx - Relief Player Contract)

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (New York Liberty - Relief Player Contract)

The Laces are expected to use a starting lineup of Alyssa Thomas (C), Kayla McBride (G) and Tiffany Hayes (F) for the upcoming matchup.

Guards Forwards Center Kayla McBride Alyssa Thomas

Stefanie Dolson

Jackie Young Tiffany Hayes



Kate Martin*

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton*



Rose BC vs Laces BC: Preview

The Rose BC tipped off the league with back-to-back losses and have since bounced back as they stand second in the six-team league with a 6-5 record. They are coming off a 71-62 loss against the Mist BC on Saturday. Chelsea Gray led their losing effort with 38 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.

Meanwhile, the Laces BC kicked off their campaign with four-straight wins. However, they have been struggling since then but still stand third in the league with a 5-6 record.

The Laces are on a three-game losing streak following their 64-63 loss against the Vinyl BC on Friday. Alyssa Thomas led their losing effort in the game with 16 points, nine rebounds and an assist.

The Rose were without Azura Stevens and Kahleah Copper in their previous game, and their status for Monday remains questionable. Meanwhile, the Laces had Kate Matin and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton listed out against the Vinyl, and their status for the upcoming game also remains questionable.

