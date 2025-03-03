Rose BC vs Laces BC Prediction and Preview for March 3 | Unrivaled 2025

The inaugural season of Unrivaled continues on Monday night with two matchups that have serious playoff implications, including Rose BC vs Laces BC. It's the third and final regular-season meeting between the two teams, with each having one win.

Rose BC are currently second in the Unrivaled standings with a 6-5 record and are hoping to make the playoffs. They are coming off a 71-62 loss to Mist BC, snapping their five-game winning streak. They shook off an awful start and are now nearing the single-elimination postseason tournament.

Meanwhile, Laces BC are in third place at 5-6 and are looking to get out of the funk. They are heading into tonight's game on a three-game losing skid. They were off to a hot start, but injuries to Kate Martin, Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young and Tiffany Hayes have derailed their momentum.

Rose BC vs Laces BC Preview

The first matchup between the two teams happened on Jan. 27, with the Laces getting the 69-55 win. Kayla McBride led the way with 31 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Tiffany Hayes contributed 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Brittney Sykes had 16 points and three rebounds for the Rose.

The Laces and Rose met again on Feb. 1, but this time, the Rose played much better. Chelsea Gray had 28 points and eight assists, while Azura Stevens scored 23 points, and Kahleah Copper put up 21 points. Kayla McBride had 20 points for the Laces.

Angel Reese made history when she became the first player in Unrivaled history to get ejected from a game. Reese played just eight minutes before getting tossed following two technical foul calls. She still managed to score six points and grab 10 rebounds.

Rose BC vs Laces BC Predicted Starting Lineups

Coach Nola Henry is expected to use a starting three featuring Alyssa Thomas, Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes. The players coming off the bench are Jackie Young, Natisha Hiedeman and Stefanie Dolson. On the sidelines are Kate Martin and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

Meanwhile, coach Andrew Wade will likely continue using the starters from the previous game: Angel Reese, Lexie Hull and Chelsea Gray. Brittney Sykes and Ariel Atkins are on the bench, while the injury list should feature Azura Stevens, Kahleah Copper and Kiki Jefferson.

Rose BC vs Laces BC Prediction

The Rose and Laces are seemingly matched since they have a close team record heading into the final stretch of the season. The Laces dominated the first matchup before the Rose bounced back for an emphatic win.

Both teams are still dealing with a lot of injuries, but it seems like Rose BC could get the close win against Laces BC.

