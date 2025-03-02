Rose BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score (Mar. 1) | 2025 Unrivaled

Rose BC vs. Mist BC clashed in the second game of the Saturday, March 1 slate in Unrivaled. After Lunar Owls beat Vinyl (78-72), the No. 2 seed and the No. 5 ranked locked horns in a game between two teams with game-winning streaks.

Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot and Rickea Jackson started for Mist while Rose sent Angel Reese, Chelsea Gray and Lexie Hull to start the game.

Rose BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score

Rose BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Chelsea Gray 9 3 2 1 0 0 Angel Reese 4 4 0 0 0 2 Lexie Hull 2 1 0 0 0 0 Brittney Sykes 4 2 0 0 0 1 Ariel Atkins 0 1 0 0 0 1

Mist BC players stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Courtney Vandersloot 3 0 1 1 0 0 Rickea Jackson 3 0 0 0 0 2 Breanna Stewart 2 3 2 0 0 0 DiJonai Carrington 10 1 1 1 1 0 Aaliyah Edwards 4 3 1 0 0 0

Rose BC vs. Mist BC game summary

The first quarter of Rose BC vs. Mist BC started with Rose being aggressive from the get-go. Lexie Hull attacked the rim, Angel Reese found herself in favorable matchups against Courtney Vandersloot while Chelsea Gray assisted them or got buckets for herself.

DiJonai Carrington entered the game after the first timeout, making an instant impact with back-to-back baskets and a free throw. Mist took the lead of the game at 1:08 in the first quarter (18-17), ultimately taking the first quarter 20-19.

Mist continued leading on the scoreboard in the second quarter, but Rose wouldn't go down without a fight. Chelsea Gray continued pushing and carrying her squad, scoring the final seven points of Rose, including a buzzer-beater to cut the distance to 41-39 ahead of halftime.

