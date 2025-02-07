Rose BC vs Mist BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 7 | Unrivaled 2025

Unrivaled basketball action continues Friday with a Rose BC vs Laces BC matchup, the second game on the day's schedule. Here's a preview of the game, set to tip off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Rose BC vs Mist BC Preview and Prediction

Rose BC vs Mist BC preview

Friday’s Rose BC vs Mist BC game features two teams with similar records.

Rose BC is coming off a win against Laces BC after dropping its previous two games. In that 83-69 victory, Chelsea Gray had 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting, Azurá Stevens scored 23 points on 18 shots off the bench and Kahleah Copper added 21.

Trending

The team showcased efficiency, shooting 53.2% overall while holding its opponents to 40.7%.

Angel Reese played a team-low seven minutes but grabbed 15 rebounds, helping Rose BC establish a 42-23 rebounding edge.

In its previous two losses, no Rose BC player reached 20 points.

Meanwhile, Mist BC is on a two-game winning streak, beating Phantom BC and Vinyl BC.

Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart led the team against Phantom with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Rickea Jackson, Jewell Loyd and DiJonai Carrington contributed 17, 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Against Vinyl, Mist BC had an all-around team effort, with all players scoring in double digits in a 77-67 win. Stewart posted 23 points and 10 rebounds, Loyd had 15, Jackson finished with 13, while Aaliyah Edwards and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 and 10 off the bench.

In their first matchup this season, Rose BC prevailed 71-66 behind Lexie Hull’s 19-point performance. Copper, Stevens and Gray added 18, 16 and 12 points, respectively, while Stewart had a game-high 20.

Rose BC vs Mist BC predicted starting lineups

Rose BC is expected to start Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese.

Mist BC is predicted to start Jewell Loyd, Rickea Jackson and Breanna Stewart

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Rose BC vs Mist BC prediction

Both teams have shown grit to start the Unrivaled season, and that should be on display again Friday. However, with momentum on its side, Mist BC is expected to pull off the win. We also predict Carrington to have a major defensive impact to stifle Rose BC’s guards.

Catch the Rose BC vs Laces BC game on TNT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback