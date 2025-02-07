Rose BC vs Mist BC Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 7 | Unrivaled 2025

Rose BC takes on Mist BC for the second time in the Unrivaled season on Friday. Kahleah Copper, Lexie Hull and Chelsea Gray led Rose to a 71-66 win in their first meeting on Jan. 25. The Nola Henry-coached team hopes to get another W in the rematch.

Meanwhile, the Breanna Stewart-led team looks to even the season series by getting revenge. Unlike the first time the two teams met, DiJonai Carrington is available to help Mist carry the team. Rickea Jackson, who has been playing well of late, is also ready to contribute.

Rose BC vs Mist BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Rose BC starting lineup and depth chart

Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper and Angel Reese have started for Rose in the tournament. Nola Henry likely continues to roll out the same starting three while leaning on Lexie Hull, Azura Stevens and Brittney Sykes off the bench.

Starters Reserves Angel Reese Lexie Hull Kahleah Copper Azura Stevens Chelsea Gray Brittney Sykes

Mist BC starting lineup and depth chart

Like Rose, Mist has had the same opening three since the start of the season. Breanna Stewart, Rickea Jackson and Jewell Loyd will line up for tip-off. Courtney Vandersloot, Aaliyah Edwards and Courtney Vandersloot will come off the bench.

Starters Reserves Breanna Stewart DiJonai Carrington Rickea Jackson Aaliyah Edwards Jewell Loyd Courtney Vandersloot NaLyssa Smith

Rose BC vs Mist BC: Key matchups

Chelsea Gray vs Jewell Loyd

Friday will be the second head-to-head duel between Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd as Las Vegas Aces teammates. The WNBA season is months away, so the two will continue going after each other in another highly anticipated matchup.

In the first Rose-Mist showdown, the two had an even battle. Gray finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Loyd had 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists. The two could cancel each other out again in the rematch. However, the player who has a decisive edge could lead her team to victory.

Angel Reese vs Breanna Stewart

Arguably Angel Reese’s worst game in the Unrivaled happened against Breanna Stewart. The "Chi Barbie" finished that matchup with four points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and three turnovers. If not for Azura Stevens picking up the slack, Rose BC might have lost that game. Reese can try to redeem herself in the rematch against the two-time WNBA MVP.

As important as Jewell Loyd is to the Mist BC, the team still revolves around Breanna Stewart. When "Stewie" has a good outing, Phil Handy’s group is usually competitive. A big game by Stewart will improve her team’s chances of getting revenge.

Kahleah Copper vs Rickea Jackson

Kahleah Copper has had stretches where she has been the best Rose BC player. In the first Rose-Mist duel, the veteran outplayed Rickea Jackson, the emerging LA Sparks star. If Copper continues to have rhythm against Jackson, Rose is likely to win the game.

Mist BC is on a two-game winning streak because Rickea Jackson has helped carry the team. During that stretch, she is averaging 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The Mist offense is more dynamic if Jackson is playing well. She could have another solid performance to help her team tie the season series.

