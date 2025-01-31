Rose BC vs Phantom BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 31

Rose BC vs. Phantom BC is one of two matchups in Unrivaled on Friday. This is the first time these two teams play each other in the new 3x3 basketball league. The Rose, led by Angel Reese, will look to secure their second win of the season, while the Satou Sabally-led Phantom will also try to do the same.

Phantom BC and Rose BC are in similar situations in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. Although they have both won a game, they have been struggling to secure wins and often see themselves losing close ones. The Rose won their only game against Breanna Stewart's Mist BC 71-66 on Jan. 25 while the Phantom also won their only game against Mist BC 69-74 on Jan. 24.

The Rose are heading into Friday night's matchup with a 1-3 record, with their latest loss coming against the Laces BC, 71-64. The Phantom also have a 1-3 record, with their latest loss coming against the Lunar Owls, 58-82.

Kahleah Cooper is Rose's leading scorer, averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, Satou Sabally leads the scoring for the Phantom BC, averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Rose BC vs Phantom BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Rose BC

The Rose are expected to run a lineup with Kahleah Cooper as the focal point and Angel Reese at the big man position. Chelsea Gray is expected to be the main ball handler while Lexie Hull, Azura Stevens and Brittney Skyes provide solid support from the bench.

Here is their depth chart:

Starters Chelsea Gray Angel Reese Kahleah Copper Bench Brittney Sykes Azura Stevens Lexie Hull

Phantom BC

The Phantoms are expected to run a lineup with Satou Sabally as a forward and Brittney Griner at the big man position. Sabrina Ionescu is expected to be the main ball handler while Natasha Cloud, Marina Mabrey, Katie Lou Samuelson and Natisha Hiedeman provide support from the bench.

Here is their depth chart:

Starters Satou Sabally Brittney Griner Sabrina Ionescu Bench Natasha Cloud Katie Lou Samuelson Marina Mabrey Natisha Hiedeman

How to watch the Rose BC vs Phantom BC game?

The Rose BC vs Phantom BC game will take place at the Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida. The match is scheduled to tip off at 7:15 p.m. ET. The national broadcast will be available on TNT and TruTV. Moreover, the fans can live stream the game on Max with a paid subscription.

