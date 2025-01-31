Rose BC vs. Phantom BC Prediction and Preview for Jan. 31 | Unrivaled 2025

Unrivaled is off to a fast start in the league's inaugural season, bringing the next evolution to professional basketball with some of the WNBA's top players. Unrivaled action will continue on Friday night with a two-game slate.

In the first of two Unrivaled games on Friday, the Rose Basketball Club will take on the Phantom Basketball Club at 7:15 pm EST, with streaming available on MAX, broadcasted through TNT. Here is our prediction and preview ahead of Friday's contest between Rose and Phantom.

Rose BC vs. Phantom BC Prediction and Preview

Rose BC vs. Phantom BC Preview

Both Rose and Phantom are the only teams in Unrivaled with one win on the year, one game ahead of the winless Mist Basketball Club. Rose is entering Friday's contest with a 1-3 record through four games, coming off a tough loss in their last time out.

Laces Basketball Club defeated Rose 71-64 on Monday night, limiting Kahleah Copper and Chelsea Gray to just 17 combined points on 6-of-26 shooting as a tandem.

Phantom is also 1-3 on the season, coming off a blowout 82-58 loss at the hands of Lunar Owls Basketball Club on Saturday night. Phantom battled through a tough shooting night, connecting on an abysmal 4-of-20 3-pointers versus Lunar Owls.

Last Friday, Phantom earned their first victory of the season, taking down Mist Basketball Club 74-69. Rose earned their first and only victory of the season on Saturday, also taking down Mist.

Rose BC vs. Phantom BC Predicted Starting Lineups

Rose BC is expected to start Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese, their traditional starting lineup so far this season.

Phantom BC is also rolling out their primary starting lineup, featuring Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray and Napheesa Collier.

Rose BC vs. Phantom BC Prediction

This matchup is likely one that will come down to depth, which would force us to lean towards Rose over Phantom. Rose's depth poses a greater scoring threat than that of Phantom's reserve unit. Phantom's offense has performed shakily to start the season while Rose have posted more consistent offensive performances as a unit.

With that in mind, we'll take Rose to defeat Phantom and advance to 2-3 on the season.

