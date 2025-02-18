Rose BC vs Vinyl BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 18 | Unrivaled 2025 

Rose BC will face Vinyl BC on Tuesday in the resumption of the Unrivaled 3x3 competition. The league took a break to concentrate on the 1x1 tournament, which Napheesa Collier won. Unrivaled also gave way to the NBA All-Star festivities before action returns.

The Angel Reese-led team, which lost 79-73, looks to even the season series in the rematch. Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper and Azura Stevens are ready to help Rose in the return showdown.

Meanwhile, Vinyl hopes to snap a four-game losing slump once action resumes. After opening Unrivaled with back-to-back wins, they have not tasted victory since. Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale will again lead the Teresa Weatherspoon-coached team.

Rose BC vs Vinyl BC Preview, Prediction and Predicted Starting Lineups

The Wayfair Arena in Miami will host the Rose-Vinyl rematch. Fans can also watch the action via Max, YouTube Live and TNT.

Rose BC vs Vinyl BC preview

Rose BC has leaned on their defense to improve their record to 3-4 after opening Unrivaled with two straight losses. Heading into the 3x3 break, they won back-to-back games with stellar defensive effort. They held Laces BC to 69 points on Feb. 1 before limiting Mist BC to 63 a week later.

To even the season series against Vinyl BC, they have to sustain their defensive effort. They have a good chance of winning if they can force Arike Ogunbowale and Rhyne Howard into tough shots.

While Rose has improved on defense, Vinyl has regressed on that end. In their current four-game losing slump, they have lost by an average of 10.3 points per game. Teresa Weatherspoon preached about how her team would lean on defense before the season started.

If they want to get back on track, they must be better defensively.

Rose BC vs Vinyl BC predicted starting lineups

Nola Henry will not likely deviate from her starting three, who have played key roles in their recent surge. Kahleah Copper, Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray are lining up for tip-off.

Weatherspoon has tinkered with Vinyl’s starting lineup during their struggles. Only Arike Ogunbowale and Dearica Hamby have been staples when they’re available. The two will likely start along with Rhyne Howard.

If Howard comes off the bench, Jordin Canada or Rae Burrell could take over that spot.

Rose BC vs Vinyl BC prediction

Rose has been playing much better than Vinyl over the past three weeks. Vinyl likely used the break to work on their game plan. Still, Chelsea Gray and Co. could roll to their third straight win and even the season series against their opponents.

