Aces free agency rumors: Becky Hammon's team sought Brittney Griner's signature

Brittney Griner's move to the Atlanta Dream has been the talk of the basketball community. However, the Las Vegas Aces were reportedly in the race to sign the star center.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that the Aces viewed Griner as a potential acquisition to star alongside A'ja Wilson.

“The Las Vegas Aces also looked at signing Griner, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, in their long-standing effort to find another big to play alongside A'ja Wilson,” the ESPN story read.

Las Vegas fans can only imagine the dominance Brittney Griner would have brought to their team, further strengthening their presence in the paint. A frontcourt duo of A’ja Wilson and Griner, both potential future Hall of Famers, would have instilled fear into the rest of the league while boosting Becky Hammon’s squad’s championship odds.

However, the Aces ultimately shifted their focus to other priorities, including signing Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and working to retain key players like Tiffany Hayes and Alysha Clark.

“But after acquiring former Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and evaluating their style of play moving forward, sources said the Aces have turned their attention to other post players such as Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and trying to re-sign veterans Tiffany Hayes and Alysha Clark,” the report read.

Brittney Griner announces her move to the Atlanta Dream on Instagram

Brittney Griner confirmed her move to the Atlanta Dream in a social media announcement, revealing the news through her podcast’s pilot episode. She featured Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard, and Allisha Gray, introducing them not only as her Unrivaled teammates but also as her new WNBA teammates on Instagram.

“I need to introduce my new teammates because I will be joining the Atlanta Dream.”

In the same video, the nine-time All-Star gave her followers an insight into the free agency process.

"So, free agency has been everything I wanted it to be. I was able to find where I wanted to go. And honestly, what led me to that decision ultimately was the team, the players, as individuals, and then also my family," Griner said.

Brittney Griner bid farewell to the Phoenix Mercury after spending 11 remarkable seasons with the franchise. She played a key role in Mercury's 2014 WNBA championship win and stacked up an impressive list of accolades, including two Defensive Player of the Year awards and 10 All-Star selections.

