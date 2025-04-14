Is Chicago Sky’s loan rejection the real reason behind their delayed practice facility? Examining viral rumors

Back in July 2024, the Chicago Sky announced that it would be constructing a new practice facility in the Bedford Park area. The state-of-the-art facility, which is expected to make the Sky more competitive in the widely anticipated 2026 free agency market, had a target completion by December 2025.

Recently, rumors have been swirling online about the completion of the Sky's practice facility being delayed. These rumors are pointing to a particular financial challenge that's getting in the way of the facility's completion:

On reddit, online user Mobile-Fig-2941 said this past Saturday: "I've seen a couple of the Angel hate channels post videos about the Sky being denied loan for practice facility. Is it under construction? Is this true about the loan?"

A reddit user brings up a rumor about the Chicago Sky's plans for a practice facility: Credit: Mobile-Fig-2941/reddit

Right around the time that this online user posted on reddit, netizens were discussing the same rumors on X.

In a Tweet that now appears to have been deleted, online user Jaguar Jackson reiterated this rumor:

"BREAKING: Bedford Park village docs reveal Chicago Sky 'having trouble getting a loan' and requested interest-free funding from the village for construction project. Village approved the agreement despite delayed completion date (now April 2026). Looks like financial troubles for the WNBA team?" Jackson supposedly tweeted.

It didn't take long for images reportedly showing the minutes of the meeting held by the Board of Trustees of Bedford Park. If the minutes of the meeting are to be believed, the Sky organization did have trouble securing a loan, hence the request for the Village of Bedford Park to "front the money...interest free."

An eagle-eyed netizen went on to call attention to the fact that the village indeed approved the Sky organization's request, meaning that the village has provided some much-needed financial aid for the construction of the practice facility.

Again, with the assumption that the documents showing up online are legitimate, the Sky appear to be on track to completing the construction of their practice facility right around 2026. It's possible, then, that this facility will help make Chicago an enticing destination for free agents a year from now.

Chicago Sky announces major acquisition ahead of 2025 WNBA Draft

While the much-anticipated free agency class and the completion of the practice facility are a year away, the Sky is making moves to get a leg up in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday.

A day before the Draft, the Sky announced that it would be acquiring the no. 11 pick from the Minnesota Lynx, which comes right after their own no. 10 selection. In exchange, the Sky agreed to extinguish a previously agreed upon pick swap with the Lynx for the 2026 WNBA Draft.

As such, the Lynx will be holding the Sky's 2026 first-round pick without having to do a pick swap. Meanwhile, Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca touted the two consecutive 2025 first-round picks as a move that improves the team's "flexibility" as they consider the "deep" pool this year.

