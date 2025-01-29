WNBA Free Agency Rumors: Reigning 6th player of the year could snub re-joining A'ja Wilson despite prior commitment

A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces teammate Tiffany Hayes has been one of the biggest stars to watch out for during the 2025 WNBA Free Agency. Several analysts and enthusiasts were initially convinced that the 5-foot-10 guard would sign a contract extension and continue her stint with the Las Vegas Aces.

However, reports now suggest that the 2024 6th Player of the Year is interested in a change in scenario.

According to Callie Fin, a beat reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it was presumed that Hayes would continue to be a core member of the Aces. However, the veteran guard has decided to explore other options, taking interviews with teams that are interested in acquiring her.

“Tiffany Hayes, who previously said she would be playing for the Aces if she returned for another season, is exploring her options as an unrestricted free agent,” Fin tweeted on X.

The Las Vegas Aces remain the frontrunners to re-sign Tiffany Hayes, but the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx are also reportedly showing interest.

Known for her professionalism, Hayes is highly respected both on and off the court. She has also proven to be a valuable mentor for younger players, making her an asset to any team that secures her.

Tiffany Hayes enjoyed her first season with A'ja Wilson and co.

Tiffany Hayes came out of retirement and signed with A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces. Even though she was demoted to the bench for merely the second time in her career, Hayes thrived as the primary scoring option on the second unit.

The 35-year-old averaged 9.5 points and 2.1 assists per game and won the Sixth Player of the Year award.

Her choice to return from retirement proved to be a rewarding one, as she found great enjoyment in the 2024 season and came to realize that the sense of truly being a professional was the missing piece in her career.

"This is still one of the funnest years I’ve ever had in the league," she said. "I feel like a professional here, and I think that was really what was missing for me, so to speak. So, I’m just happy to finally be able to experience it."

Las Vegas fans are hoping the UConn alum returns for a second season to help A'ja Wilson lead the team to the championship goal they fell short of last year.

