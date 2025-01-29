WNBA Free Agency: Satou Sabally reportedly weighs New York & Phoenix as potential destinations

Satou Sabally is one of the biggest names available in this year's WNBA offseason. The Dallas Wings cored Sabally ahead of free agency, but the Oregon product is expected to be traded to her preferred destination. The latest rumors suggest that she's considering New York and Phoenix.

According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Sabally will meet with the Liberty and Mercury in the coming days. New York is the reigning WNBA champion, and she has a couple of connections there. Her younger sister, Nyara Sabally, plays there and was instrumental in their triumph last season.

Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu was a teammate of Satou in Oregon from 2017 to 2020. They led the Ducks to the Final Four in 2019 and were in the Elite Eight in 2018. If Satou chooses the Liberty, they could form a superteam to defend their championship next season.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Mercury have made moves this offseason already. They acquired Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun, with DeWanna Bonner expected to follow suit via free agency. Thomas forms a deadly combo with Kahleah Copper, with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner's future in doubt.

Taurasi is contemplating retirement, while Griner is a free agent and is open to talking to other teams. As for Satou Sabally's fit, she could play alongside Thomas and Copper.

As per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Sabally has been adamant about playing for an organization that cares about its players.

"Sabally's number one thing that she's looking for in free agency is great organizational infrastructure," Andrews said. "That means facilities, that means resources and she has been very outspoken about this at Unrivaled, where she's playing right now."

The Phoenix Mercury fall into that category with an owner like Mat Ishbia, who has invested in facilities. The Indiana Fever could also be a destination following the announcement of their $78 million practice facility project.

Satou Sabally has doubts about joining Indiana Fever

Satou Sabally has doubts about joining Indiana Fever. (Photo: GETTY)

One of the rumored destinations of Satou Sabally, before she got cored by the Dallas Wings, was the Indiana Fever. Sabally fits in perfectly alongside Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, with the Fever offering a possible deal involving NaLyssa Smith.

However, The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant reported last week that Indiana was not one of Sabally's preferred destinations. The fanbase has embraced their team, but some members might have alienated future free agents online or in person.

Nevertheless, the Fever could use some help in recruitment via Aliyah Boston, who has been spending some time with Sabally at Unrivaled. They are both under Adidas and recently went out for dinner together.

And as mentioned above, Indiana has gone all in on their practice facility and has restructured their front office and coaching staff this offseason.

