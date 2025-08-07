WNBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings expected to make one major addition before clock runs out

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are 12th in the WNBA standings ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. The Wings have made a trio of trades this season, but the latest trade rumors suggest they might make one more move.According to ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta, the Wings could make one more addition before the trade deadline. Mistretta described it as a 50/50 situation, which means Dallas could also stay put and ride it out for the rest of the campaign.The Wings are reportedly interested in a small forward or a power forward. People around the team want to rebuild around their young players, which include Bueckers, Aziah James and Maddy Siegrist. Arike Ogunbowale, who's set to become a free agent, isn't expected to get traded.Joey Mistretta @JoeyMistretta_LINKSource tells me Wings “may” make one more addition before trade deadline. Calls it “50/50” at the moment. If Wings add, they will try to acquire either a small or power forward. #WingsUpWhile there were no names mentioned, Dallas Wings fans are urging general manager Curt Miller to acquire Aaliyah Edwards from the Washington Mystics. They want to see Edwards reunite with her former UConn teammate, Paige Bueckers.Edwards has had a rough sophomore season that started with an injury. She lost her minutes to rookie Kiki Iriafen, who has taken over and has no plans to let her spot go. Iriafen has been very impressive, along with guard Sonia Citron. The Mystics are rebuilding around them, especially after sending All-Star guard Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm.lo @BeanscowboyLINK@CurtMillerWBB pleaaaaase get Aaliyah I promise to be nice to you if you do!!seanna @seanna171LINK@CurtMillerWBB the deadline is literally tomorrow please get aliyah edward’s dawg please pleaseJessica Atwel @JessicaAtwelLINKIf it’s Aaliyah @CurtMillerWBB I’ll be your biggest fan 😭😂Aaliyah Edwards could fit right with the Dallas Wings as a starting power forward or even as a small forward. Arike Ogunbowale currently plays at the three, which isn't her natural position. She's undersized, so adding the former UConn star should help in that regard.Dallas Wings made 3 trades this seasonAs mentioned above, the Dallas Wings have made three trades ahead of Thursday's deadline. The Wings' first move was acquiring Li Yueru from the Seattle Storm on June 14 for a couple of draft picks. They then sent NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick at the end of June.Dallas' biggest trade to date was dealing DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick. Smith and Carrington were their two biggest acquisitions in the offseason outside of drafting Paige Bueckers.The real-life couple even served as &quot;parents&quot; for Bueckers, guiding the rookie in her first season in the WNBA.