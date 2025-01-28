Paige Bueckers headlines a seemingly stacked 2025 WNBA draft class. Most mock drafts have the Dallas Wings select her as the first overall pick; however, the blockbuster three-way Jewell Loyd trade could affect how the draft shakes out. This means Bueckers could be on the way to Seattle Storm, a WNBA team with a history of developing UConn alums.

Per ESPN's Kevin Pelton, Seattle are evaluating their options surrounding the second overall pick in the 2025 draft, which the Storm received in the trade that sent Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces and Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks. One of the routes they are considering is packaging the pick with other pieces of their draft capital to entice the Dallas Wings to move down.

Paige Bueckers is far and away the top talent in this class, but she might opt to return to school for her sixth year of eligibility instead of joining the Dallas Wings, one of the weaker organizations in the entire league. Hence, the Wings could shop the first overall pick to other teams instead of drafting Bueckers. Seattle could put together one of the better packages for the pick.

Jewell Loyd's exit from the Seattle Storm hurts primarily because of the circumstances surrounding the move and all she has given the organization throughout her career. Alongside WNBA legend Breanna Stewart, Loyd was integral to the 2018 and 2020 championship-winning teams. Still, her bullying and harassment accusations sealed a sour end to an otherwise great stint in Seattle.

What would Paige Bueckers bring to the Seattle Storm?

Paige Bueckers warms up before a game for the UConn Huskies. (Credits: Getty)

The Seattle Storm have a history of selecting UConn Huskies players in the draft, including Stewart, Evina Westbrook and Nika Mühl in recent history. Paige Bueckers would join a team looking to fill a backcourt position alongside Skylar Diggins-Smith and Gabby Williams and pick up the scoring slack left by Jewell Loyd. Bueckers has shown the ability to fill those holes and lead the team back to contention.

Paige Buckers has been a stellar player since arriving at UConn in 2020. While she might have missed the 2022-2023 season due to an ACL tear, she is one of the more dominant figures in recent college basketball history. This season, Bueckers is averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals, making her an attractive prospect in the draft.

The Dallas Wings could decide to keep the first overall pick, but if they choose to move on from it, look for the Seattle Storm to make a push for the top pick.

