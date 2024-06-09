Satou Sabally injury update: Is the Dallas Wings star playing vs Phoenix Mercury (June 9, 2024)

Dallas Wings star forward Satou Sabally will continue to remain sidelined for the team's upcoming WNBA game against Phoenix Mercury on June 9. Fans would have to wait a little longer to watch the 2023 Most Improved Player in action once again.

Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammell spoke about Satou Sabally's progress and her likely comeback on the court. On Thursday, Trammell affirmed that the team is expecting Sabally to suit up for them after the Paris Olympics as the German-American star continues rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old star hasn't played for the Dallas Wings in the ongoing season so far. Sabally has been forced to sit out from the previous nine games for Dallas and on Sunday, the German hooper will miss her 10th consecutive game of the season.

As per an earlier statement by the Dallas Wings' CEO Greg Bibb in April, Sabally is slated to represent Germany at the Summer Olympics. The 26-year-old is likely to be available for selection in Dallas' lineup from the latter half of the season.

"She's on schedule with her rehab," Greg Bibb had told reporters through a virtual interaction in May.

"We expect Satou to come back around the Olympic break, be ready to compete for Germany in the Olympics, and then see her for sure in a Dallas Wings jersey over the final 15 games of the regular-season post-Olympic break."

What happened to Satou Sabally?

Satou Sabally is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old suffered the shoulder injury during the Olympic qualifying tournament in February earlier in the year while representing Germany.

Sabally had to undergo surgery for the injury sustained during the qualifying event. Since then, the talented forward has been under rehabilitation.

During her five-year career in the WNBA, Sabally's time in the league has been marred with injuries. In five seasons, Sabally has played just 82 games for the Dallas Wings.

Last year, the 26-year-old had her best season and played in 38 matches, averaging 18.6 points per game. Prior to 2023, Sabally played 11 games in 2022, 17 games in 2021 and 16 matches in 2020.

In Sabally's absence this season, the Dallas Wings have had a tough time in stitching together wins with a 3-6 record. The Wings are currently the second-worst team in the conference. Latricia Trammell's group have won just three of their nine games played so far in the season and boast a 3-6 record.

