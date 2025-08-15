Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - August 15 | 2025 WNBA season

The Atlanta Dream will take on the Seattle Storm at Rogers Arena in one of six WNBA games slated for Friday. This will be the fourth Dream-Storm game of the 2025 season. Atlanta has gotten the better of Seattle, winning two of their first three games.Heading into Friday’s game, the Dream (21-11) comfortably holds the second position in the league, trailing the Minnesota Lynx (27-5) in first by six games. Meanwhile, the Storm (16-17) are barely hanging on in the playoff hunt, holding the eighth position in the standings.Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting TipsThe Storm-Dream game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET from Rogers Arena. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN3, Peachtree TV, and CW Seattle. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.Moneyline: Dream (-145) vs. Storm (+125)Odds: Dream (-2.5) vs. Storm (+2.5)Total (O/U): Dream -110 (o160.5) vs. Storm -110 (u160.5)Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream PreviewThe Atlanta Dream last met the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, winning 85-75. The Dream relied on Rhyne Howard, who finished with 25 points and seven assists, shooting 8-for-18. Allisha Gray was also key in the win, recording 22 points and 11 rebounds.Meanwhile, the Storm were led by Nneka Ogwumike, who recorded a game-high 29 points with nine rebounds and four assists. Gabby Williams finished with 11 points and six assists as the rest of the team struggled to record double digits in points.This win brought the Dream’s winning streak to six, while the Storm have lost their last six games. It’ll take a special effort from Seattle to take down Atlanta on Friday.Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting LineupStormPG: Brittney Sykes | SG: Skylar Diggins | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Nneka Ogwumike | C: Ezi MagbegorDreamPG: Allisha Gray | SG: Maya Caldwell | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Naz Hillmon | C: Brionna JonesSeattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Betting TipsAllisha Gray’s points prop for Friday’s game is set to 16.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 19.0 points. She has been in excellent form, averaging 20.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 3.3 apg over her last 10 games. Bet on the over.Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike’s points prop also sits at 16.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 18.2 points. She was the Storm’s best player during Wednesday’s game against the Dream. Moreover, she has been solid, recording 20.8 ppg and 6.2 rpg in her last 10 games. She is likely to surpass the mark on Friday.Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream PredictionThe Atlanta Dream are slight favorites to win Friday’s game against Seattle. Atlanta has dominated the Storm this season, only losing one game by a one-point differential. Expect more of the same in their fourth meeting at Rogers Arena.Our prediction: The Dream to win