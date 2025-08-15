  • home icon
  Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - August 15 | 2025 WNBA season

Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - August 15 | 2025 WNBA season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 15, 2025 08:41 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty

The Atlanta Dream will take on the Seattle Storm at Rogers Arena in one of six WNBA games slated for Friday. This will be the fourth Dream-Storm game of the 2025 season. Atlanta has gotten the better of Seattle, winning two of their first three games.

Heading into Friday’s game, the Dream (21-11) comfortably holds the second position in the league, trailing the Minnesota Lynx (27-5) in first by six games. Meanwhile, the Storm (16-17) are barely hanging on in the playoff hunt, holding the eighth position in the standings.

Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Storm-Dream game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET from Rogers Arena. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN3, Peachtree TV, and CW Seattle. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Dream (-145) vs. Storm (+125)

Odds: Dream (-2.5) vs. Storm (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Dream -110 (o160.5) vs. Storm -110 (u160.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Preview

The Atlanta Dream last met the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, winning 85-75. The Dream relied on Rhyne Howard, who finished with 25 points and seven assists, shooting 8-for-18. Allisha Gray was also key in the win, recording 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Storm were led by Nneka Ogwumike, who recorded a game-high 29 points with nine rebounds and four assists. Gabby Williams finished with 11 points and six assists as the rest of the team struggled to record double digits in points.

This win brought the Dream’s winning streak to six, while the Storm have lost their last six games. It’ll take a special effort from Seattle to take down Atlanta on Friday.

Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineup

Storm

PG: Brittney Sykes | SG: Skylar Diggins | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Nneka Ogwumike | C: Ezi Magbegor

Dream

PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Maya Caldwell | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Naz Hillmon | C: Brionna Jones

Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Betting Tips

Allisha Gray’s points prop for Friday’s game is set to 16.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 19.0 points. She has been in excellent form, averaging 20.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 3.3 apg over her last 10 games. Bet on the over.

Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike’s points prop also sits at 16.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 18.2 points. She was the Storm’s best player during Wednesday’s game against the Dream. Moreover, she has been solid, recording 20.8 ppg and 6.2 rpg in her last 10 games. She is likely to surpass the mark on Friday.

Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Prediction

The Atlanta Dream are slight favorites to win Friday’s game against Seattle. Atlanta has dominated the Storm this season, only losing one game by a one-point differential. Expect more of the same in their fourth meeting at Rogers Arena.

Our prediction: The Dream to win

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

