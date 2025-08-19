Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky prediction and betting tips - Aug 19| 2025 WNBA Season

The Seattle Storm travel east on Tuesday to face the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this term, with the last game yielding a 95-57 win for the Storm.

Both teams enter this contest with a loss in the previous game. The Sky suffered a heavy 90-59 defeat against the Valkyries, while the Storm lost 85-82 to the Phoenix Mercury in a close game. The two teams also share a similar record in their last 10 games. Chicago has won one and lost nine, while Seattle has won two and lost eight.

However, in terms of the standings, the two teams are far apart. The Sky (8-25) are 12th, while the Storm (17-18) are in a playoff race and occupy the final spot in eighth place.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Storm and the Sky is scheduled for tip-off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Fans locally can follow the game live on the U, WCIU, KOMO 4 and CW Seattle networks. Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Seattle Storm -11.5 o158.5 (-105) -1000 Chicago Sky +11.5 u158.5 (-115) +550

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky preview

The Storm have had a slide in the last few weeks. After a great start to the season, winning 12 of their first 20 games, they were within the top 5 before the All-Star break.

However, they have been spiralling in the second half of the season, winning only three games. August has been unkind, too, with the Storm losing seven of eight games. Although they are still within the playoff places, a loss could see them drop to 10th.

Nneka Ogwumike has been their best performer this season, with the veteran averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She has been supported well by her fellow All-Star Skylar Diggins, who has recorded 15.9 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Sky have suffered another disappointing season. They had high hopes before the season after an eventful offseason but have underperformed. Yet to win 10 games this season, the Sky are out of playoff contention and are set to be a lottery team once again. They haven't won three games in a row all season and enter this contest with four losses in a row.

Angel Reese has been their top performer this season, averaging a double-double with 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. However, she has missed the last seven games and is likely to be sidelined once again. In her absence, the Sky have been led by Kamila Cardoso, who's averaging 12.6 points per game.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky predicted lineups

The Storm will continue to be without Katie Lou Samuelson and should start with the following five:

Position Starter PG Skylar Diggins SG Brittney Sykes SF Gabby Williams PF Ezi Magbegor C Nneka Ogwumike

The Sky, meanwhile, will likely be without Angel Reese, Ariel Atkins and Hailey Van Lith, as they are listed as game-time decisions. Courtney Vandersloot is out for the season with an ACL injury. In their absence, the Sky's starting five should have the following names:

Position Starter PG Kia Nurse SG Rachel Banham SF Michaela Oyenwere PF Kamila Cardoso C Elizabeth Williams

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky betting tips

The Storm's favored pick should be Nneka Ogwumike. The veteran has been their best performer and enters this game after a 24-point outing against the Mercury. Providing odds of -125 for over 16.5 points scored, she should easily hit the target in Reese's absence.

Meanwhile, Rachel Banham should be the best from the Sky. The guard has recorded in double digits in her last four games and offers odds of +104 for over 9.5 points scored, which is a great return.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky prediction

Despite the Chicago Sky holding home advantage, the Seattle Storm will be the favorites. Both teams come with losing streaks, but the Storm remain in the playoff race and will look to stay in eighth with a win.

Our prediction: The Storm to win

