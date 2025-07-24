Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky prediction and betting tips - July 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Seattle Storm will be on the road to face the Chicago Sky. It's one of three games scheduled for Thursday, and the first matchup between the two teams this season.

The Storm (14-10) are third in the Western Conference and have lost three of their last five games. They were last in action on Tuesday, losing 87-63 at home to the Dallas Wings.

Veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike recorded 22 points and two rebounds, while forward Gabby Williams had14 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Sky (7-16) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and are on a three-game losing streak. They suffered a 91-68 road defeat to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

Kia Nurse finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and one assist, and Angel Reese continued her double-double run with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky game details

The Storm-Sky game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The matchup will air on TV on The U, KOMO 4 and CW Seattle.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky betting lines

Moneyline: Storm (-450) vs. Sky (+340)

Spread: Storm (-9.5) vs. Sky (+9.5)

Total: (O/U): Storm (o157.5) -105 vs. Sky (u157.5) -115

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky preview

The head-to-head series has been split at 5-5 in the last 10 matchups. Seattle dominated last season with a 2-1 record and won their last meeting 84-71 on July 7.

Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds and two assists, while Sky forward Reese finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups

Storm

PG - Nneka Ogwumike | SG - Gabby Williams | SF - Tiffany Mitchell | PF - Erica Wheeler | C - Ezi Magbegor

Sky

PG - Angel Reese | SG - Michaela Onyenwere | SF - Ariel Atkins | PF - Aari McDonald | C - Kia Nurse

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky betting tips

Nneka Ogwumike has an over/under of 18.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 17.3 ppg this season, and he safe bet is the under.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese has an over/under of 13.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 13.8 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky prediction

The Storm are heavily favored to beat the Sky. Seattle has a winning percentage of 81.82%, while Chicago has a 22.73 win percentage.

