Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 19 | WNBA 2025 season

The Seattle Storm will face the Dallas Wings on Monday. Both teams hope to win their first game after losing out during their respective season openers.
The Storm's 2025 season opener against the Phoenix Mercury didn't go as planned. They lost 81-59 at the PHX Arena in Arizona on Saturday in front of an audience of 10,623. Skylar Diggins led Seattle with 21 points, three rebounds and four assists.
The Wings lost their 2025 season opener 99-84 to the Minnesota Lynx. Paige Bueckers, the Wings' first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, made her professional debut, scoring 10 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out two assists. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 16 points, two rebounds and four assists.
Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings: Injury Reports
Storm injury report for May 19
The Seattle Storm will be without forward Katie Lou Samuelson, Nika Muhl and Jordan Horston for the game against the Dallas Wings. Katie is expected to miss the season alongside Muhl and Horston, who all suffered torn ACLs.
Wings injury report for May 19
The Dallas Wings have center Luisa Geiselsoder listed as day-to-day and probable (not injury related) for the game against the Storm on Monday, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.
Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings: Starting lineups and depth charts
Storm starting lineup and depth chart for May 19
The Storm are expected to use a starting lineup of Skylar Diggins (PG), Gabby Williams (SG), Alysha Clark (SF), Nneka Ogwumike (PF) and Ezi Magbegor (C).
Below is the Storm's depth chart for the 2025 season:
Wings starting lineup and depth chart for May 19
The Wings will likely deploy a starting lineup of Arike Ogunbowale (G), Paige Bueckers (G), DiJonai Carrington (F), NaLyssa Smith (F) and Myisha Hines (C).
Below is the Wings' depth chart for the 2025 season:
How to watch Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings?
The Storm-Wings game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on KFAA and CW Seattle networks. Fans can also stream it via FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.