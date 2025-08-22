Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - Aug. 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Seattle Storm will face the Dallas Wings on the road in one of three games scheduled for Friday. It is the fourth matchup between them this season.

The Storm (18-18) are fifth in the Western Conference and have won two of their last five games. They last played on Tuesday, winning 94-88 on the road against the Chicago Sky.

Guard Skylar Diggins-Smith recorded 24 points, one rebound and six assists, while veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Wings (9-27) are bottom in the Western Conference and have won once in their last five games. They were last in action on Wednesday, losing 81-80 on the road against the LA Sparks.

Rookie guard Paige Bueckers finished with 44 points, four rebounds and three assists and forward Maddy Siegrist added 13 points and four rebounds.

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings game details

The Storm-Wings game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at College Park Center, Arlington, Texas. The matchup will air on TV on ION, and streaming via Fubo.

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings betting lines

Moneyline: Storm (-455) vs. Wings (+271)

Spread: Storm (-7.0) vs. Wings (+7.0)

Total: (O/U): Storm (o168.5) -110 vs. Wings (u168.5) -110

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings preview

The Storm have a better record, 7-3, in their last 10 matchups, but Seattle has a better head-to-head record at 2-1 this season.

Their last matchup was on July 22. The Wings snapped a six-game losing streak to win the game 87-63, with Arike Ogunbowale recording 22 points, three rebounds and three assists. Ogwumike finished with 22 points and two rebounds.

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups

Storm

PG - Nneka Ogwumike | SG - Gabby Williams | SF - Skylar Diggins-Smith | PF - Brittney Sykes | C - Ezi Magbegor

Wings

PG - Haley Jones | SG - Maddy Siegrist | SF - Grace Berger | PF - Paige Bueckers | C - Luisa Geiselsoder

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings betting tips

Nneka Ogwumike has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.4 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.

Paige Bueckers has an over/under of 19.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 19.7 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.

Storm vs. Wings prediction

The Storm are the overwhelming favorites to win this matchup. With an 81.98 win percentage compared to the Wings' 26.95 percentage, expect Seattle to come out on top.

